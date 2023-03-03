Ilya Kharun Crushes Canadian Record in 200 Fly By Almost 2 Seconds

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Canadian 18-year-old Ilya Kharun knocked-off the Canadian Record in the 200-meter butterfly on Thursday, swimming 1:54.49 to win the event at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale.
That breaks the old record of 1:56.27 set by Mack Darragh in 2018 at the Pan Pac Championships. Darragh was on the front edge of the current rise of Canadian swimming over the last half-decade, but Kharun whacked his best time by 1.8 seconds.
Kharun’s personal previous best was a 1:56.66 at last summer’s US National Championships. In that same time period, he has dropped 9 seconds off his previous best time in yards, so he was due for a best time in long course too.
Splits Comparison:
|Ilya Kharun
|Mack Darragh
|Ilya Kharun
|New Canadian Record
|Old Canadian Record
|
Former Personal Best
|50m
|26.04
|25.88
|25.70
|100m
|29.25
|29.32
|29.90
|150m
|29.54
|30.11
|30.64
|200m
|29.66
|30.96
|30.42
|Final Time
|1:54.49
|1:56.27
|1:56.66
Kharun is now ranked 2nd in the world this season in the event behind only Japan’s Tomoru Honda (1:52.70).
2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Fly
Honda
1:52.70
|2
|Ilya
Kharun
|CAN
|1:54.49
|03/02
|3
|Takumi
Terada
|JPN
|1:55.29
|02/19
|4
|Sou
Ogat
|JPN
|1:56.02
|02/11
|5
| Nicolas
ALBIERO
|USA
|1:56.32
|12/03
That time also would have placed him 5th at last year’s World Championships, behind Kristof Milak, Leon Marchand, Tomoru Honda, and Noe Ponti.
Kharun trains in the U.S. with the Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas. He was originally named to last summer’s US team for Junior Pan Pacs and held several US National Age Group Records before officials discovered that he was a Canadian citizen. He has represented Canada internationally since, including a silver medal in the 100 fly at December’s Short Course World Championships. He was also 8th in this 200 fly at that meet.
Kharun swam a best time on Wednesday for 7th in the 1500 free (15:37.71), dropping just over a second, and has remaining entries this week in the 200 free, 50 fly, 400 IM, 100 fly, and 50 free.
Ilya dropped big time at a meet where he is not even tapered, and swam a 1500 last night. Looking forward to seeing how fast he goes at Canadian Trials in four weeks!
And he hasn’t even started with bowman, the mid d master
Broke the Canadian record by about 1.8 seconds and his PR by 2.1.
He absolutely bossed that last 50, what a great swim!
So regrettable that he did not set a new scm wjr for the 200fly in Melbourne last year.
Can he challenge Milak’s lcm 200fly wjr this year?
Most definitely; he has to merely cut .70 in 10 months, when he just cut 2.17 in 7 months. Keeping in mind, he just swum .70 off Milak’s WJR mid-season, presumably not fully tapered/shaved.
Milak’s best time at 18 yrs old was a 1:52:71 he swam in march at hungarian nationals in 2018, untapered. I have no idea why that isn’t the wjr, if you can swim wjrs at 18.
He is already 18 isn’t he? Would it still count?
Yep! Male WJRs count at age 18; you just have to be 18 on the 31st of December the year the swum was done. Since Kharun’s birthday is in February, he has until December 31st 2023 to break WJRs.
Interesting… but I still don’t understand why Milak’s 1:52:71 isn’t the wjr. He was 18 when he swam it, and his birthday is – coincidentally – also in february.
Mhm in theory it certainly qualifies as per the rules, but it was never ratified by FINA; I’m not sure why.
EDIT: This is speculation, but looking into that 1:52.71 swim at the 2018 Hungarian Championships, it seems that his split at the 150m mark did not register in the timing system. That may be why it wasn’t ratified.
A 1:54.49 200FL at 18 is bonkers. Even more bonkers is that he dropped 2.17 seconds in a 200 in 7 months. It is purely inconceivable how many fast 14-18 year olds there are in the world right now. 2024-2028 is going to be a special quad indeed.