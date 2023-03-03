Ilya Kharun Crushes Canadian Record in 200 Fly By Almost 2 Seconds

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Canadian 18-year-old Ilya Kharun knocked-off the Canadian Record in the 200-meter butterfly on Thursday, swimming 1:54.49 to win the event at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale.

That breaks the old record of 1:56.27 set by Mack Darragh in 2018 at the Pan Pac Championships. Darragh was on the front edge of the current rise of Canadian swimming over the last half-decade, but Kharun whacked his best time by 1.8 seconds.

Kharun’s personal previous best was a 1:56.66 at last summer’s US National Championships. In that same time period, he has dropped 9 seconds off his previous best time in yards, so he was due for a best time in long course too.

Splits Comparison:

Ilya Kharun Mack Darragh Ilya Kharun New Canadian Record Old Canadian Record Former Personal Best 50m 26.04 25.88 25.70 100m 29.25 29.32 29.90 150m 29.54 30.11 30.64 200m 29.66 30.96 30.42 Final Time 1:54.49 1:56.27 1:56.66

Kharun is now ranked 2nd in the world this season in the event behind only Japan’s Tomoru Honda (1:52.70).

That time also would have placed him 5th at last year’s World Championships, behind Kristof Milak, Leon Marchand, Tomoru Honda, and Noe Ponti.

Kharun trains in the U.S. with the Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas. He was originally named to last summer’s US team for Junior Pan Pacs and held several US National Age Group Records before officials discovered that he was a Canadian citizen. He has represented Canada internationally since, including a silver medal in the 100 fly at December’s Short Course World Championships. He was also 8th in this 200 fly at that meet.

Kharun swam a best time on Wednesday for 7th in the 1500 free (15:37.71), dropping just over a second, and has remaining entries this week in the 200 free, 50 fly, 400 IM, 100 fly, and 50 free.