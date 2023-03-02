2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

The second finals session of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series will begin at 6 pm EST and will feature 10 individual events. We’ll start with the women’s 100 freestyle, in which seven Olympians are set to battle it out. Sprint queens Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga, and Erika Brown are in the mix, along with Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh who are taking a break from their usual long-distance line-up. Those seven will be joined by Erika Pelaez who swam a 5th place 55.12 in the prelims to earn a spot amongst this red-hot field.

Matt Richards of the UK was the fastest man in the 100 freestyle during the morning session, hitting a 48.41. That was his second-fastest time in history behind the 48.2 he swam at the Tokyo Olympics. NAG record-breaker Kaii Winkler is #2 heading into the final as Ruslan Gaziev scratched the event. Other entrants will be Hunter Armstrong, Dylan Carter, and Alberto Mestre.

The Indiana breaststrokers came in strong in the 100 breaststroke as Lilly King and Cody Miller claimed top seeds in the 100 breaststrokes. They will be looking for their first wins of the meet in that event but will each face their fair share of competitors.

Regan Smith and Justin Ress will lead us into the 50 backstroke while Summer McIntosh and Trenton Julian picked up top seeds in the 200 butterfly. The final event of the night is the 400 freestyle where Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui has a shot at gold. In the women’s event, Leah Smith is the top seed and will be joined by Siobhan Haughey, Katie Grimes, Ella Jansen, and more.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Ryan Held /Caeleb Dressel (2019)

/Caeleb Dressel (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (2016)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32, Lilly King (2021)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (2017)

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 26.98, Xiang Liu (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 27.38, Kylie Masse (2023)

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstong (2022)

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.49, Justin Ress (2023)

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (2020)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (2019)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS