2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

The first full day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is here. This morning will feature heats of the 100 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 200 fly, and 400 free. The women’s 400 free is notably without Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh, however, Leah Smith, Siobhan Haughey, and Katie Grimes should have a great race tonight in finals. Grimes won the 1500 free last night. Also of note, Regan Smith is set to swim the 400 free, so keep an eye out for her.

Brazilian distance star Guilherme Costa and American freestyle star Kieran Smith are the top two seeds in the men’s 400 free this morning. They’re both seeded with 3:43s, making them the top seeds by several seconds.

The women’s 100 free should be a great race as well, featuring Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown, Olivia Smoliga, and even Katie Ledecky. Weitzeil is the top seed, coming in with a 52.99, which is under the PSS Record of 53.12.

Ryan Held leads the field in the men’s 100 free, coming in with the only sub-:48 seed in the event.

Lilly King and Annie Lazor lead the women’s 100 breast field by a wide margin. King is the Pro Swim Series Record holder, having swum a 1:05.32 in 2021.

Michael Andrew and Nic Fink are set to battle in the men’s 100 breast, with both men coming in with 58-point seeds.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Katarzyna Wasick was set to swim in the final heat this morning but did not swim the event. Wasick does primarily like to stick to the 50 free, so we’ll be looking for her to make an appearance later in the meet.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Ryan Held /Caeleb Dressel (2019)

/Caeleb Dressel (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Matt Richards – 48.41 Ruslan Gaziev – 48.78 Kaii Winkler – 48.81 (15-16 NAG) Dylan Carter – 48.84 Hunter Armstrong – 49.11 Alberto Mestre – 49.31 Ryan Held – 49.39 Justin Ress – 49.41 Wales’ Matt Richards rocketed to the top time of the morning in the men’s 100 free, swimming a 48.41. It was a phenomenal prelims performance for Richards, who has only been faster at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, where he went his personal best of 48.23. After winning the men’s 100 free title at the Big Ten Championships last week, which of course was a SC yards meet, Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev clocked a 48.78 this morning to take the seconds seed for tonight. Gaziev was locked in a race with 16-year-old Kaii Winkler out of Eagle Aquatics in his heat. Winkler swam a new personal best of 48.81, which establishes a new 15-16 boys National Age Group Record, brining the mark under 49 seconds for the first time ever. US Open Record holder Ryan Held made it back to the ‘A’ final for tonight, clocking a 49.39 this morning for seventh overall.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32, Lilly King (2021)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

In a relaxed prelims of the women’s 100 breast this morning, top seed Lilly King led the field with a 1:07.43. King, the World Record holder in the event, was 3.30 seconds off her WR, but still posted the top time of the morning.

Great Britain’s Kara Hanlon was right behind, however, swimming a 1:07.56 for second. For Hanlon, it was a great morning swim, coming in just 0.21 seconds off her seed time.

Annie Lazor, King’s training partner and the #2 seed coming into the event, came in fifth this morning with a 1:08.35.

27-year-old Rachel Bernhardt took a full second off her seed time to qualify for the ‘A’ final, taking third overall with a 1:08.03.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (2017)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Veteran Cody Miller posted the top time of the morning in the men’s 100 breast, swimming a 1:00.43. It was a great morning swim for Miller, coming in just off his seed time of 1:00.31. The bronze medalist in the event at the 2016 Olympics, Miller led the field this morning by 0.20 seconds.

Michael Andrew won the final heat this morning with a 1:00.63, finishing second overall. Andrew holds the American Record in the event with a 58.14.

Tommy Cope clocked the third-fastest time of the morning at 1:00.71, putting him in the middle of the pool for tonight’s final as well. There was a noticeable gap between the top three this morning and the rest of the field, as Will Licon came in fourth this morning back at 1:01.42.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 26.98, Xiang Liu (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 27.38, Kylie Masse (2023)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Regan Smith popped a 27.57 to lead the women’s 50 back prelims by a wide margin this morning. The swim not only marked Smith as the only swimmer in the field under 28 seconds this morning, it also sets her up within striking distance of the Pro Swim Series Record, which stands a 27.38 from Kylie Masse.

Great Britain’s Lauren Cox had a nice swim this morning as well, clocking a 28.29 for second overall.

After qualifying for the ‘A’ final of the 100 free already this morning, Eagle Aquatics 16-year-old Erika Pelaez was back in action here, making another ‘A’ final. Peleaz was fifth in the event this morning with a 28.68.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstong (2022)

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.49, Justin Ress (2023)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Justin Ress – 24.99 Hunter Armstrong – 25.26 Shaine Casas – 25.40 Joao Nogueira Costa – 25.60 Jonny Marshall – 25.79 Ulises Saravia – 25.90 Chris Thames – 26.21 Javier Acevedo – 26.26

Justin Ress looked sharp this morning, posting the only sub-:25 in the field with a 24.99. Ress is notably the Pro Swim Series Record holder in the event, having swum a 24.49 earlier this year.

Hunter Armstrong wasn’t far behind, swimming a 25.26 for second overall. Armstrong is the World Record holder in the event, boasting a personal best of 23.71.

18-year-old Jonny Marshall made it into the ‘A’ final tonight, swimming a 25.79 for fifth place.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (2020)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Summer McIntosh dominated the second heat of the women’s 200 fly this morning, swimming a 2:08.24 to touch first in the heat by nearly seven seconds. She also clocked the top time of the morning and was the only swimmer in the event to go under 2:12 this morning.

In a somewhat unusual 200 fly field, we’ll see Katie Ledecky in the ‘A’ final tonight, as well as Bella Sims. McIntosh, the World Junior Record holder in the event, has a clear path to victory tonight.

Notably, both McIntosh and Ledecky also made the ‘A’ final of the women’s 100 free as well, so we’ll see the duo face off twice tonight.

13-year-old Audrey Derivaux out of Jersey Wahoos made it into the ‘A’ final tonight, taking eighth this morning in 2:15.20.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (2019)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Trenton Julian led a very tightly packed prelims of the men’s 200 fly this morning, swimming a 1:57.22. Julian’s swim comes in just ahead of 18-year-old Ilya Kharun out of Sandpipers of Nevada. Kharun was just off his personal best of 1:56.66.

Teammates Zach Harting and Nicolas Albiero also clocked 1:57s this morning, while Chase Kalisz, Luiz Altamir, and Connor LaMastra all swam 1:58s.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Veteran Leah Smith led the field this morning by a huge margin, speeding to a 4:07.72. After scratching the 100 free earlier in the session, Hong Kong superstar Siobhan Huaghey was second this morning, swimming a 4:11.36.

Swimming in a non-circle seeded heat, Regan Smith clocked a 4:12.92 to make her second ‘A’ final of the day. Smith is also the top seed in the women’s 50 back final tonight.

Katie Grimes was 4:11.61 this morning, but after her 1500 last night, we can expect a faster swim out of her tonight.

Sandpipers also saw Claire Weinstein make it into the ‘A’ final tonight, swimming a 4:12.46 for fifth place.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Reigning Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui led prelims of the men’s 400 free this morning, swimming a 3:50.77. He was locked in a battle with Kieran Smith, who touched just 0.07 seconds behind Hafnaoui in heat four. The duo swam next to each other this morning and earned the top two seeds for tonight, so they’ll be right next to each other again tonight.

Top-seeded Guilherme Costa poured it on at the end of the final heat, passing Daniel Jervis to win the heat in 3:51.46. Costa’s time was third overall this morning, while Jervis’ 3:51.85 puts him in fourth overall.

American distance star Bobby Finke made it into the ‘A’ final as well, swimming a 3:54.56 for seventh this morning.