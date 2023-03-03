Dylan Carter Lowers T&T National Record in 100 Free During Win at PSS – Fort Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
-
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Dylan Carter captured the 100 free title at Thursday’s Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, clocking a 48.28 that lowered his own Trinidad and Tobago national record in the event.
The 27-year-old sprint star was .02 seconds faster than his previous-best time from the 2022 World Championship semifinals. He was out in 23.14 — slightly slower than last summer — but came home in 25.14 to take out his former mark.
Splits Comparison, Carter’s National Records
|Carter, 2023 Pro Swim Series
|Carter, 2022 Worlds Semis
|50 Free
|23.14
|23.12
|100 Free
|48.28 (25.14)
|48.30 (25.18)
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)
- World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)
- American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (2016)
Podium
- Dylan Carter – 48.28
- Matt Richards – 48.48
- Hunter Armstrong – 48.95
Matt Richards was the top seed in this event out of prelims, having swum his second-fastest time ever during prelims with a 48.41. He was a little bit slower in the final, hitting a 48.48 for the silver medal. The top American in the field was Hunter Armstrong who threw down a 48.95 to get just over a half second away from his 2022 best time of 48.25.
Kaii Winkler set a new NAG record during prelims with a 48.81, but couldn’t quite crack the 49-second mark in the final, settling for a 49.11 for fourth place. Victor Guimares Alcara of Brazil, who got scratched into this final, pulled off a 49.14 for 5th place in the final.