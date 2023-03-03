Dylan Carter Lowers T&T National Record in 100 Free During Win at PSS – Fort Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Dylan Carter captured the 100 free title at Thursday’s Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, clocking a 48.28 that lowered his own Trinidad and Tobago national record in the event.

The 27-year-old sprint star was .02 seconds faster than his previous-best time from the 2022 World Championship semifinals. He was out in 23.14 — slightly slower than last summer — but came home in 25.14 to take out his former mark.

Splits Comparison, Carter’s National Records

Carter, 2023 Pro Swim Series Carter, 2022 Worlds Semis 50 Free 23.14 23.12 100 Free 48.28 (25.14) 48.30 (25.18)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Ryan Held /Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (2016)

Podium

Matt Richards was the top seed in this event out of prelims, having swum his second-fastest time ever during prelims with a 48.41. He was a little bit slower in the final, hitting a 48.48 for the silver medal. The top American in the field was Hunter Armstrong who threw down a 48.95 to get just over a half second away from his 2022 best time of 48.25.

Kaii Winkler set a new NAG record during prelims with a 48.81, but couldn’t quite crack the 49-second mark in the final, settling for a 49.11 for fourth place. Victor Guimares Alcara of Brazil, who got scratched into this final, pulled off a 49.14 for 5th place in the final.