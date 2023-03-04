Regan Smith Swims 2:05.34 200 Back Setting New Pro Swim Series Record

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Regan Smith set a new Pro Swim Series record with her 2:05.34 200 backstroke on night 3. That broke her own record of 2:05.94 which she set back in 2020.
Smith also posted the #1 time in the World this year with her swim tonight.
Smith is the World Record holder in the event as she swam a 2:03.35 back at the 2019 World Championships. Smith has not been under the 2:05 mark since swimming her World Record, but the 21-year-old keeps inching closer and closer.
Smith was third in the event at 2022 World Championship Trials last April, swimming a 2:05.65 finishing behind Phoebe Bacon (2:05.08) and Rhyan White (2:05.13).
She swam a 2:05.28 in the event back in December 2022 at the US Open. Although that time was slightly faster than tonight, the biggest difference tonight is that she was coming off of also swimming in finals of the 200 free tonight. Notably, she swam a personal best in the 200 free.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022)
Pro Swim Series Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (2020)
Top 8:
- Regan Smith – 2:05.34 (Pro Swim Series Record)
- Katie Grimes – 2:09.53
- Erika Pelaez – 2:11.67
- Olivia Smoliga – 2:12.15
- Kayman Neal – 2:13.77
- Athena Meneses Kovacs – 2:14.18
- Bella Sims – 2:14.49
- Audrey Derivaux – 2:15.00