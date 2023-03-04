Siobhan Haughey Breaks Hong Kong National Record In 50 Breast With A 31.21

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

Top 8:

Was Siobhan Haughey breaking a breaststroke national record on your bingo card for the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim series stop? Probably not, but it happened anyways. In the women’s 50 breast final on Friday night, Haughey tied Rachel Bernhardt for third in a time of 31.21, breaking Jamie Young’s Hong Kong national record of 31.61 set back in 2019.

Haughey now holds Hong Kong records in six different long course events, with the other five being the 50 free (24.59), 100 free (52.27), 200 free (1:53.92), 400 free (4:05.84), and 200 IM (2:12.10). Her 100 and 200 free national records are the most impressive, considering that she set them when she won silver in both events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Breaststroke has been a relatively new development for Haughey, as prior to this Pro Swim stop, she had never swam the long course 50 breast before. However, she’s faring extremely well in the stroke, having swam a 31.67 in prelims to get within 0.02 seconds of Young’s old national record in her first time ever swimming the 50 breast. In addition, she also time trialed a 100 breast at the start of this pro swim series, swimming a 1:07.83. That time is just 0.14 seconds off Yvette Kong‘s national record time of 1:07.69.

On Thursday, Haughey reset the Hong Kong record in the 400 free, swimming a 4:05.84 to take nearly three seconds off her old record time of 4:08.64.