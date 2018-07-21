Leah Hayes Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 400 IM

Leah Hayes of the Fox Valley Park District Riptides in suburban Chicago broke the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 400 yard IM on Friday evening at the Elgin Summer Regional Championships in Elgin, Illinois.

Hayes swam a 4:20.03, which broke the 2001 record of Jenny Forster by .01 seconds.

Hayes’ Splits:

100 fly – 58.59 (27.30/31.29)

100 back – 1:07.95 (34.21/33.74)

100 breast – 1:14.86 (37.15/37.71)

100 free – 58.63 (30.06/28.57)

Final Time: 4:20.03

Hayes also holds the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:02.63), plus 4 records in the 10 & under age group in long course. Her previous best time in the 400 IM was a 4:20.65.

Forster, the swimmer whose record Hayes broke, would go on to become a 3-time Ohio High School State Champion in the 200 IM, and to this day still holds 9 Ohio LSC state records. She swam at the University of Arizona and was a 6-time All-American in individual events.

Hayes’ primary coach with the Riptides is Nancy Hooper, and the 400 IM is her only entry of the weekend.

Race Video, Courtesy Tim Hayes: