17-Year-Old Jason Louser Swims 4:23 400 IM At Metropolitan Sr. Champs

2018 MR Senior Metropolitan LCM Championships

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “2018 MR Senior Metropolitan LCM Championships

The Metropolitan Senior Champs meet kicked off in East Meadow on Thursday with the 800 free, and continued on Friday with the 100 breast, 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Kristin Cornish, a 14 year old out of Westchester Aquatic Club, dropped a massive best time to win the women’s 800 free. Cornish posted an 8:53.69 to touch 13 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer, and dropped 15.06 seconds from her best time in the process. In addition to being her first sub-9:00 performance, Cornish swam a very consistent race, keeping all but 1 of her 50 splits under 34 seconds (34.03 on the 4th 50). Cornish also took the 200 free on Friday, boasting a new personal best of 2:04.03. That marked another significant drop for her, shedding a little over 4 seconds from her previous best of 2:08.37.

18-year-old CJ Hinckley (Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics) took the men’s 800 free in a new best time of 8:16.18. That time took 8.23 seconds off his previous best of 8:24.41, and marked the 19th fastest 18&under performer in the country this season. Hinckley negative split his race, posting a 4:08.41 on the first 400, and 4:07.77 on the back half, which was largely fueled by a 1:02.09 on the 2nd-to-last 100, and a speedy 58.59 on the last 100.

Nicholas Torres (Badger Swim CLub, Inc.) posted a 1:54.07 to take the men’s 200 free, notching a new best time by 2.12 seconds. Torres posted 50 splits of 26.57, 29.17, 28.98, and 29.35. Joy Jiang, a 14 year old out of NYS Aquatics, won the women’s 100 fly with a quick 1:01.64, dropping over a second from her previous best of 1:02.73. Jiang was out in 28.76, and came back in 32.88.

Isabel Gormley (Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics), 16, took the women’s 400 IM with a 4:49.60, breaking 4:50 for the first time ever. Gormley was solid across all 4 strokes, posting a 1:05.34 fly split, 1:14.53 back split, 1:24.32 breast split, and 1:05.41 free split.

Jason Louser, a Long Island Aquatic Club 17 year old, swam to victory in the men’s 400 IM, posting a 4:26.97. Louser actually dropped a 4:23.29 in prelims, marking a best time by 4.01 seconds. He posted quick splits all the way around, coming in at 1:00.75, 1:08.76, 1:12.89, and 1:00.89 respectively.

Other Day 2 Winners: