2023 Men’s MACs Day 3: SIU Breaks MAC Record in 400 MR, Van Renen Posts 45.0 100 Back

2023 MAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY FINALS RESULTS

As we head into the final day of the 2023 Men’s MAC Swimming and Diving Championships, two-time defending champions Miami are holding onto a slim lead over Missouri State. Southern Illinois is sitting comfortably in third.

On the third day of the meet, Southern Illinois cracked the MAC Record in the 400 medley relay, closing out the session with a 3:09.47 to bring the record under 3:10 for the first time. Standout freshman Ruard van Renen led the team off in 45.03, then Tiago Faleiros split 53.80 on breaststroke, Trey Smith went 47.71 on fly, and Donat Csuvarszki anchored in 42.93. Another notable split in the event came from Miami’s Henju Duvenhage, who threw down a 45.84 on the fly leg for his relay.

Ruard van Renen won the individual 100 back tonight, speeding to a 45.05 to touch first by 2.5 seconds. The time came in just off the 44.89 the freshman swam in a time trial on Wednesday night. His time trial 44.89 marked a new MAC Record in the event. That means that at these championships, van Renen, who mind you is only a freshman, went 44.89, 45.03, and 45.05.

Van Renen also won the 100 fly in a very tight race with Miami’s Henju Duvenhage. Duvenhage was out slightly faster, splitting 21.49 on the first 50 to van Renen’s 21.61, but van Renen came home faster, splitting 24.49 on the second 50, compared to 24.67 for Duvenhage. In the end, van Renen finished in 46.10, just ahead of Duvenhage’s 46.16. Notably, van Renen’s swim marks a new program record for SIU.

Ball State’s Joey Garberick successfully defended his title in the 100 breast tonight, swimming a 52.17 to win the race by over a second. His performance marks a program record for Ball State as well.

After winning the 500 free last night, Missouri State’s Pawel Krawczyk took the 200 free tonight, swimming a 1:36.10. He was actually slightly faster in prelims, where he clocked a 1:36.05.

Missouri State also picked up a win in the 400 IM, where AJ Huskey swam a 3:52.85. He won the race convincingly, touching well over two seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer in the heat. Huskey jumped out to an early lead, posting the fastest splits in the field on both fly and back.

TEAM STANDINGS THROUGH DAY THREE