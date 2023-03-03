Southern Illinois Cracks 200 Free Relay MAC Record, Miami Moves into First (MACs Day 2)

2023 MAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY FINALS RESULTS

At the conclusion of the second day of the 2023 Men’s MAC Swimming and Diving Championships, two-time defending champions Miami (OH) have moved into first in the team standings.

Though Miami pulled into the lead, Missouri State once again was truly dominant in the 500 free. They went 1-2 in the event, seeing Pawel Krawczyk win the event in 4:22.85. Krawczyk pulled into the lead early and held his lead through the back half of the race. Teammate Jonathan Hill came in second, swimming a 4:25.10.

The Bears also saw Dylan Moffat come in fourth, clocking a 4:28.34, and Aiden Dunn touch seventh with a 4:32.18. Also of note, Missouri State’s Brunno Suzuki won the ‘B’ final of the 500 tonight, swimming a 4:28.10, which would have been good for fourth in the ‘A’ final.

Miami then clocked a 1-2 finish in the 200 IM, led by junior Henju Duvenhage, who won the event in a sizzling 1:44.09. Duvenhage was just off the MAC record in the event, which stands at 1:44.03 from 2015. Tonight, Duvenhage got out to a big early lead, splitting 47.20 on the first 100, then managed to hold his lead through the back half of the race.

Behind Duvenhage, fellow Miami junior Ian Van Gorp finished second with a 1:46.59. Van Gorp was in second from the start of the race and held that position the whole way.

Beyond that duo, the 200 IM was a massive event for Miami, as they had three other swimmers in the ‘A’ final tonight. Freshman Allen Cotton came in fourth at 1:48.30, Owen Blazer was sixth at 1:48.84, and Adrian Dulay touched eighth in 1:49.54.

SIU then posted a 1-2 finish in the 50 free. Donat Csuvarszki successfully defended his title, swimming a 19.60 to bring home MAC gold tonight. Teammate Alex Santiago came in second with a 19.78 after leading prelims with a 19.69. Importantly, Southern Illinois is set up very well for the future, as Csuvarszki is a junior and Santiago is just a sophomore.

Southern Illinois ended the session with a bang, winning the 200 free relay in MAC Record fashion. After going 1-2 in the 50 free final, Donat Csuvarszki and Alex Santiago were critical in helping SIU take the record down. Santiago went third, splitting 19.21, while Csuvarszki anchored in a blistering 18.85. Freshman Ruard van Renen led the Salukis off in 20.08, and Nicolas Barrio Lanuza went second in 19.92, rounding out the relay. SIU finished in 1:18.06, winning the race by well over a second.

UIC picked up their first-ever MAC title tonight, seeing sophomore Cole Tremewan win 1-meter diving tonight. Tremewan won the event handily, posting a total score of 324.05, 20.5 points ahead of runner-up Porter Brovont (Ball State).

TEAM STANDINGS THROUGH DAY TWO