2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3

ASU – 637.5 Cal – 534 Stanford – 441.5 Arizona – 245 Utah – 239.5 USC – 233.5

It’s the final day of the 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming & Diving Championships. In this last prelims session, heats of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 200 butterfly will race. In finals, those events will be joined by the fastest heat of the 1650 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay.

The final day of a championship meet is typically Cal’s best day, but after barely making up any ground against ASU on Day 3, they’re fighting an uphill battle to defend their five year conference title streak. In the first event of the session, they’ll need their 200 backstroke group to be as strong as ever and put themselves in a position to pick up big points. Defending champ Destin Lasco is the top seed there in 1:38.23. Keep an eye on ASU’s Jack Wadsworth, the #4 seed (1:40.90). After the improvements he’s made in his other events at this meet, he could be poised for another big drop here.

The 100 freestyle sees Bjorn Seeliger as the top seed and the only man in the field with a seed time sub-42 (41.68). It might not happen until finals, but Andrei Minakov, Max McCusker, Grant House, and 50 free champion Jack Dolan aim to join him under that barrier.

All eyes will be on Leon Marchand in the 200 breaststroke. Marchand has stuck to his usual championship event lineup here and the clear favorite to defend his title. Marchand–who’s best is 1:48.20–won the event last year in 1:50.39 and after the meet he’s had so far, we can expect him to be faster than that: the question is by how much.

The final event of the session is the 200 fly, which is the only event where the 2022 winner isn’t racing this year. In his stead, last year’s second through fifth place finishers Alex Colson, Dare Rose, Gabriel Jett, and Andrew Gray look to set themselves up to claim the title later this evening.

200 Backstroke — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:37.87, Daniel Carr (Cal) — 2020 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Destin Lasco , Cal — 1:38.81

, Cal — 1:38.81 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Destin Lasco (CAL) – 1:38.66 Hugo Gonzalez (CAL) – 1:38.84 Owen McDonald (ASU) – 1:39.62 Aaron Sequeira (STAN) – 1:40.16 Sebastian Somerset (CAL) – 1:40.44 Leon MacAlister (STAN) – 1:40.60 Hubert Kos (ASU) – 1:40.63 Josh Zuchowski (STAN) – 1:40.81

100 Freestyle — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 40.75, Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 41.38, Vlad Morozov (USC) — 2013 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) — 41.51

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 Breaststroke — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:48.20, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships

(Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:48.86, Reece Whitley (Cal) — 2019 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 1:50.39

(Arizona State) — 1:50.39 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 Butterfly — PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:38.53, Trenton Julian (Cal) — 2021 PAC-12 Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:38.53, Trenton Julian (Cal) — 2021 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Trenton Julian (Cal) — 1:39.95

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Top 8 Qualifiers: