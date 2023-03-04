Freshmen Pair Likely Punches Tickets to NCAAs on Day 2 of American Short Course Champs

2023 AMERICAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of North Carolina freshman Louis Dramm and Texas A&M freshman Connor Foote likely booked their spots at the 2023 NCAA Championships with their wins during the American Short Course Championships on Friday.

Dramm triumphed in the 400 IM with a 3:42.24, dropping nearly five seconds off his entry time. The versatile German now ranks 22nd in the country this season. Around 28-32 swimmers earn invites to men’s events at NCAAs.

In the 100 butterfly, Foote clocked a 45.48 to pull off the victory. The Aggie rookie likely punched his ticket to NCAAs as he is now tied for 24th this season. Foote came into the meet with an entry time of 45.62 from February’s SEC Championship prelims, where he earned the fifth seed.

The only swimmer who clinched an automatic NCAA bid by clearing the ‘A’ cut on Friday was Pitt fifth-year Cooper van der Laan, who went a personal-best 51.26 to lead the 100 breast prelims on Friday morning. The Australian equaled that lifetime best with another 51.26 to win the event on Friday evening, once again sneaking under the ‘A’ standard of 51.4. Van der Laan is now tied for eighth in the NCAA this season in the event.

Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson won’t be going to NCAAs in the 100 back, but he did win the event with a personal-best 46.22. He came into the meet with a previous-best 47.91 that he lowered by more than a second in prelims (46.88) before dropping again in the final.