Katie Ledecky Has Gone Her 3 Best Times in the Same Event in the Last 8 Months

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

After seeing Katie Ledecky dominate freestyle for the last decade, it has been an absolute treat to witness her branch out to other events over the last year. Specifically, she’s taken to the 400 IM, where at Summer Nationals (4:35.77), Knoxville PSS (4:36.09), and now Ft. Lauderdale PSS (4:36.04), the veteran has clocked the fastest 3 swims of her career in the event. We’ve also seen Ledecky racing in the 200 fly and 200 IM more often in an effort to keep things fresh.

1
Wild Bill
17 minutes ago

Go Katie Go!

