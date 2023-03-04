Wisconsin Men Hit 200 Free Relay A-Cut With 1:16.79 At Minnesota Last Chance

2023 Minnesota Last Chance Meet

March 4-5, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Minnesota Last Chance Meet”

In their final opportunity to qualify relays for the NCAA Championships, the University of Wisconsin men got the job done by the slightest of margins, hitting the NCAA A-cut in the 200 freestyle relay by 0.01 seconds.

The team of Andrew Benson, Ben Wiegand, Taiko Torepe-Ormsby, and Cooper Scharff combined for a time of 1:16.79 in the event, just sneaking under the NCAA A-cut of 1:16.80. This is the school’s first A-cut of the season, allowing the team to bring any relays which hold an NCAA B-cut to the championships as well. Currently, the Wisconsin men hold B-cuts in all 4 of the other relays, meaning the team will be eligible to compete in all 5 relays at the meet for the first time in several years.

Wisconsin got another likely NCAA qualifier out of senior Will Myhre in the 100 breaststroke. Myhre swam a time of 51.84 in the event, dropping .27 seconds off of his entry time. His performance ranks him 21st in the NCAA, with the results of the PAC-12 Championships still pending results. With roughly the top 30 swimmers in the country earning NCAA bids, that should put him within the cut-off.

Other Notable Swims: