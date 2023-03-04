2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

The final morning session of the Fort Lauderdale stop of the Pro Swim Series takes place today with prelims of the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

World Junior Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.18, Sun Yang (2020)

Top 8:

American Record holder Regan Smith paced the field this morning, nearly breaking a minute with a time of 1:00.02 in the final heat. Her training partner Olivia Smoliga qualified 4th overall with a 1:00.71.

Great Britain’s Medi Harris (1:00.19) and Lauren Cox (1:00.86) posted the 2nd and 4th-fastest times of the morning.

The top five qualifiers this morning were the exact same as the top five in the 50 back two days ago, with Erika Pelaez rounding out that group at 1:01.86.

Sandpipers’ star Bella Sims qualified 6th with a time of 1:02.14. Her teammate Katie Grimes didn’t qualify for the championship final, but she was within a half second of her lifetime best with a 1:02.89.

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40, David Plummer (2016)

Top 8:

Thursday’s 50 back champ Justin Ress posted the top time of the morning by a solid margin, clocking a 54.19 in the second heat. That sets up a nice battle with yesterday’s 200 back champ, Ryan Murphy, who qualified second overall with a 54.77.

18 year-old Jonny Marshall, fresh off the Ohio high school championships and championship final appearances in the 50 and the 200 back so far this week, qualified 3rd with a 54.88.

Nick Albiero also got under 55 this morning with a 55.09. 50 back runner-up Hunter Armstrong also made tonight’s A-final with a 55.57. Like Ress, Armstrong, and Marshall, Joao Nogueira Costa, Javier Acevedo, and Chris Thames are all 50 back championship finals who will appear in the 100 back championship final tonight.

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (2019)

Top 8:

Lilly King (ISC) – 2:27.90 Kelsey Wog (CAN) – 2:28.27 Annie Lazor (ISC) – 2:29.77 Kara Hanlon (GBR) – 2:30.12 Rachel Bernhardt (TEAM) – 2:31.03 Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) – 2:31.40 Alexis Yager (TNAQ) – 2:31.48 Sophia Angus (CAN) – 2:32.21

The lane 4 swimmer in each of the circle-seeded heats ended up in top 3 overall this morning, led by Lilly King, who posted a 2:27.90 out of the final heat. King went out fast, nearly going under 1:10 on the first 100. She faded a bit on the third 50 with a 40.20 split, but brought it home in 37.39, the best final 50 in the field by over a second.

Canada’s Kelsey Wog split her race more evenly, going out in 1:11.66, then splitting 38.11/38.50 on the last two laps, to qualify 2nd in 2:28.27.

King’s Indiana Swim Club teammate Annie Lazor was the only other woman under 2:30 this morning, going 2:29.77 in the third heat.

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (2018)

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.52, Kristof Milk (2017)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:08.80, Summer McIntosh (2022)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2010)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2010)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (2012)

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Men’s 50 Free – Prelims