Leon Marchand Swims 3:31.57 400 IM To Break His Own US Open And NCAA Record (RACE VIDEO)

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand has done it again.

During the finals of the 400 IM at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, Marchand took down his own US Open and NCAA record in the event, swimming a 3:31.57. Previously, he had set the record with a time of 3:31.84 at the ASU vs. Cal dual meet this January. In Marchand’s race, he led from start to finish, ultimately winning by over six seconds (Hugo Gonzalez, the second-place finisher, clocked a time of 3:37.65).

FASTEST TIME IN HISTORY 🤯 Who else other than @ASUSwimDive's Léon Marchand?! pic.twitter.com/Ls9SEqbBL9 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 4, 2023

All-Time Top Performances, Men’s 400-yard IM

Marchand now holds three out of top five fastest 400 IM performances of all time.

In less than a year, the NCAA and US Open record in the 400 IM has been lowered by nearly two seconds. In March 2022 at NCAAs, Hugo Gonzalez swam a 3:32.88 to break Chase Kalisz‘s old record time of 3:33.42, before Marchand smashed Gonzalez’s record by over a second in January and proceeded to break his own record tonight.

As you can see from Marchand’s splits, his fly and breast leg largely accounted for his improvements from January to now. He took his race out 0.55 seconds faster than he did in January on fly, and was also 0.12 seconds faster on breast. He was also 0.01 seconds faster on free, but had a slower backstroke leg compared to his old record.

Splits Comparison, January to March 2023

Leon Marchand, 2023 Pac-12 Championships (current US Open and NCAA record) Leon Marchand, 2023 ASU vs. Cal dual meet (former US Open and NCAA record) Fly 48.20 48.75 Back 54.19 53.68 Breast 59.08 59.30 Free 50.10 50.11 Total 3:31.57 3:31.88

On Thursday, Leon raced and won the 200 IM, clocking the second-fastest time ever at 1:37.81. The only time he had been faster was when he went 1:37.63 at NCAAs last season.