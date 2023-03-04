Leon Marchand Swims 3:31.57 400 IM To Break His Own US Open And NCAA Record (RACE VIDEO)

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
Leon Marchand has done it again.
During the finals of the 400 IM at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, Marchand took down his own US Open and NCAA record in the event, swimming a 3:31.57. Previously, he had set the record with a time of 3:31.84 at the ASU vs. Cal dual meet this January. In Marchand’s race, he led from start to finish, ultimately winning by over six seconds (Hugo Gonzalez, the second-place finisher, clocked a time of 3:37.65).
FASTEST TIME IN HISTORY 🤯
Who else other than @ASUSwimDive's Léon Marchand?! pic.twitter.com/Ls9SEqbBL9
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 4, 2023
All-Time Top Performances, Men’s 400-yard IM
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State — 3:31.57 (2023)
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State — 3:31.88 (2023)
- Hugo Gonzalez, Cal — 3:32.88 (2022)
- Chase Kalisz, Georgia — 3:33.42 (2017)
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State — 3:33.65 (2022)
- Carson Foster, Texas — 3:33.79 (2022)
Marchand now holds three out of top five fastest 400 IM performances of all time.
In less than a year, the NCAA and US Open record in the 400 IM has been lowered by nearly two seconds. In March 2022 at NCAAs, Hugo Gonzalez swam a 3:32.88 to break Chase Kalisz‘s old record time of 3:33.42, before Marchand smashed Gonzalez’s record by over a second in January and proceeded to break his own record tonight.
As you can see from Marchand’s splits, his fly and breast leg largely accounted for his improvements from January to now. He took his race out 0.55 seconds faster than he did in January on fly, and was also 0.12 seconds faster on breast. He was also 0.01 seconds faster on free, but had a slower backstroke leg compared to his old record.
Splits Comparison, January to March 2023
|Leon Marchand, 2023 Pac-12 Championships (current US Open and NCAA record)
|Leon Marchand, 2023 ASU vs. Cal dual meet (former US Open and NCAA record)
|Fly
|48.20
|48.75
|Back
|54.19
|53.68
|Breast
|59.08
|59.30
|Free
|50.10
|50.11
|Total
|3:31.57
|3:31.88
On Thursday, Leon raced and won the 200 IM, clocking the second-fastest time ever at 1:37.81. The only time he had been faster was when he went 1:37.63 at NCAAs last season.
i really hope we get to see a mcintosh 400 IM scy tapered at some point
Looks like he should have been DQ’d for his turn at 350. He made a propulsive move(dolphin kick) before he had rotated to be on his breast. By rule, that’s backstroke and the free portion of an IM is really “none of the above (prior strokes).
I’m p sure they changed this rule sometime around 2013. I remember Lochte got disqualified for it once and I was surprised bc I always interpreted it as normal freestyle rules rather than this “none of the above” thing. Not gonna give a source because I’m lazy but yeah idk look it up i guess
Honestly just watching him swim it’s like he’s the exact same through the whole event super strong but makes it look so easy, it’s crazy!
i can’t lie, those arena asu caps are absolute god tier
The commentator talks about technique like only a bunch of age groupers are watching, very annoying
He’s an artist in the water. I’ve never seen anything like it. Had tune out oit amy though lol