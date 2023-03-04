Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaii Winkler’s 53.10 100 Fly Moves Him Up to 7th in 15-16 NAG Rankings

Comments: 1

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Eagle Aquatics 16-year-old Kaii Winkler advanced to the A-final of the 100-meter butterfly during Saturday morning’s prelims, clocking a personal-best 53.10 to move up to No. 7 in the boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings.

Winkler shaved nearly a second off his previous-best 53.94 from Junior Pan Pacs last August, which ranked 22nd in the NAG rankings. Now he’s passed the likes of Caeleb Dressel (53.31), and he’s only .12 seconds away from Michael Phelps’ mark as well.

Top 100 Fly Performers, Boys’ 15-16 NAG Rankings

  1. Thomas Heilman – 51.98 (2022)
  2. Luca Urlando – 52.40 (2018)
  3. Michael Andrew – 52.57 (2015)
  4. Justin Lynch – 52.75 (2013)
  5. Michael Phelps – 52.98 (2001)
  6. Mitchell Ledford – 53.08 (2021)
  7. Kaii Winkler – 53.10 (2023)
  8. TIE: Caeleb Dressel – 53.31 (2013) / Neil O’Halloran – 53.31 (2009)
  10. Jack Lennertz – 53.44 (2020)

On Friday, Winkler lowered his lifetime best in the 200 free by more than a second to 1:49.02 en route to a runner-up finish in the B-final. His time now ranks No. 6 all-time in his age group behind Jake Magahey (1:48.65), Dressel (1:48.64), Carson Foster (1:48.57), Maximus Williamson (1:48.21), and Luca Urlando (1:47.73).

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

Top 8:

  1. Shaine Casas (TXLA) – 51.05
  2. Zach Harting (CARD) – 52.41
  3. Michael Andrew (MASA) – 52.43
  4. Ilya Kharun (SAND) – 52.47
  5. Trenton Julian (MVN) – 52.50
  6. Jamie Ingram (GBR) – 52.96
  7. Diogo Matos Ribeiro (PRT) – 52.99
  8. Kaii Winkler (EA) – 53.10

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SHRKB8
14 minutes ago

Far out that is booking as a 16 yr old.

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!