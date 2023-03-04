Kaii Winkler’s 53.10 100 Fly Moves Him Up to 7th in 15-16 NAG Rankings

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Eagle Aquatics 16-year-old Kaii Winkler advanced to the A-final of the 100-meter butterfly during Saturday morning’s prelims, clocking a personal-best 53.10 to move up to No. 7 in the boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings.

Winkler shaved nearly a second off his previous-best 53.94 from Junior Pan Pacs last August, which ranked 22nd in the NAG rankings. Now he’s passed the likes of Caeleb Dressel (53.31), and he’s only .12 seconds away from Michael Phelps’ mark as well.

Top 100 Fly Performers, Boys’ 15-16 NAG Rankings

Thomas Heilman – 51.98 (2022) Luca Urlando – 52.40 (2018) Michael Andrew – 52.57 (2015) Justin Lynch – 52.75 (2013) Michael Phelps – 52.98 (2001) Mitchell Ledford – 53.08 (2021) Kaii Winkler – 53.10 (2023) TIE: Caeleb Dressel – 53.31 (2013) / Neil O’Halloran – 53.31 (2009) – Jack Lennertz – 53.44 (2020)

On Friday, Winkler lowered his lifetime best in the 200 free by more than a second to 1:49.02 en route to a runner-up finish in the B-final. His time now ranks No. 6 all-time in his age group behind Jake Magahey (1:48.65), Dressel (1:48.64), Carson Foster (1:48.57), Maximus Williamson (1:48.21), and Luca Urlando (1:47.73).

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

Top 8: