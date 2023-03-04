16-Year-Old Kaii Winkler Moves Up to No. 6 in NAG Rankings with 1:49.02 in 200 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

We’re back highlighting some of the top swims you might’ve missed from the third day of racing at the 2023 Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

Eagle Aquatics 16-year-old Kaii Winkler didn’t make the A-final in the 200 free, but he still lowered his lifetime best by more than a second to 1:49.02 en route to a runner-up finish in the B-final. His time now ranks No. 6 all-time in his age group behind Jake Magahey (1:48.65), Caeleb Dressel (1:48.64), Carson Foster (1:48.57), Maximus Williamson (1:48.21), and Luca Urlando (1:47.73). Winkler’s previous-best time was a 1:50.07 from Junior Pan Pacs last August. On Thursday morning, Winkler set a 15-16 NAG record in the 100 free with a 48.81.

Another day, another Cayman Islands record for 16-year-old University of Tennessee commit Jillian Crooks. She lowered her own national record to 28.41 in prelims before bringing it to 27.66 in the final, improving upon her previous-best 28.72 from April of 2021.

Aiden Norman, a 16-year-old Canadian currently committed to the University of Florida, shaved nearly half a second off his personal best from Junior Pan Pacs last August with a 2:01.26 that placed fourth in the 200 back, missing the podium by just .12 seconds behind Jay Litherland. Norman is still a few seconds off the Canadian 15-16 age-group record set by Cole Pratt in 2019 (1:58.07).

Jersey Wahoos 13-year-old Audrey Derivaux placed eighth in the 200 back with a new best time of 2:15.00, lowering her previous mark of 2:15.77. She now ranks as the 41st all-time performer in her age group, as well as the 19th-fastest 13-year-old American ever in the USA Swimming database of times.

Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 14-year-old Sarah Paisley Owen recorded a new personal best as she placed 18th overall in the 50 fly. Her time of 27.61 improved upon her previous-best 27.90 from prelims, now ranking second this season behind NAG record holder Charlotte Crush and tied for No. 40 all-time in the age-group rankings.

18-year-old Brazilian Giovana Reis Guilherme Medeiros went 2:01.48 in the 200 free, lowering her previous-best 2:01.65 from December. The Brazilian national record sits at 1:57.28 from 2016, belonging to Manuella Lyrio.

During a 50 free time trial on Friday morning, Army sophomore Meghan Cole broke the Academy record with a 26.28.