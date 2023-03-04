UCLA Recruit Sarah Bennetts Pops 100 Breast PB of 1:00.87 on Day 2 of Novato Sectionals

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – NOVATO

March 2-5, 2023

Novato, CA

SCY (25 yards)

The second day of the 2023 Speedo Sectionals meet in Novato featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 400 IM, and 400 medley relay.

Terrapins Swim Team 16-year-old Mason Wendler kicked off the night with a big swim in the men’s 200 free. Wendler won the event with a 1:38.89, taking a full second off his previous best time of 1:39.94. His previous best time was swum at the Winter Juniors West meet this past December.

DART Swimming 18-year-old Sarah Bennetts won the women’s 100 breast in a new personal best of 1:00.87. The UCLA recruit clipped her previous mark of 1:01.04, making tonight’s performance her first time under 1:01 in the event.

DART teammate Mikayla Tan, just 13 years old, came in second with a 1:01.78. The swim marks a personal best for Tan as well, coming in well under the youngster’s previous time of 1:02.61. With the swim, Tan is now the fourth-fastest 13-year-old girl all-time in the SCY 100 breast.

Wolverine Aquatics 16-year-old Jada Duncan won the women’s 100 fly tonight with a 53.84, touching first by over a second. The swim was off Duncan’s personal best of 53.12, which she swam at Winter Juniors West in December.

Santa Clara Swim Club 16-year-old Eunice Lee took the women’s 400 IM in 4:16.11. The swim clipped her previous best of 4:16.86. She was strong on the back half of the race, splitting 1:11.77 on breast and 58.91 on free for a 2:10.68 on the final 200.

The Orinda Aquatics team of Adriana Smith (53.52), Emilia Barck (1:03.85), Jasmine Fok (54.29), and Maddie Blackwell (51.31) combined to win the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:42.97.

Isaac Litwiller (52.66), Ewan Lonergan (56.09), Aidan George (47.96), and Matthew Elliott (45.60) teamed up to win the men’s 400 medley relay for QuickSilver, closing out the session.

