2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

ASU – 357.5 Cal – 251 Stanford – 238 USC – 202.5 Arizona – 197 Utah – 174

It’s the third night of finals at the 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships, and we’ll see finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and the 400 medley relay.

ASU continued to swim well this morning, and are sitting comfortably over 100 points ahead of Cal, the five time defending champions. Cal is projected to close the gap, though the Sun Devils did get 19 finalists compared to Cal’s 21.

Things will get started with a bang this session in the 400 IM, where Leon Marchand aims to defend his 2022 title. He set an NCAA record in the event at a January dual, and while he’s not fully tapered just how fast will he swim tonight? He had a relzed morning swim, and it was Jason Louser (Cal) who took the top seed for the final. He’ll also have Hugo Gonzalez to contend with. Gonzalez was in the pool when Marchand broke his NCAA record and after dropping a PB in the 200 IM on Day 2, looks back on form after a slow return in January.

Stanford earned the top three seeds in the 100 fly, led by 2022 NCAA champion Andrei Minakov (44.34). They aren’t the only team how put on a dominant show in an event this morning, as Cal went 1-2-3-4-5 in the 100 breaststroke. There, it’s Reece Whitley with the fastest morning swim of 51.34.

ASU earned the top seeds in the other two individual events on the day–the 200 free and 100 backstroke. Defending champion Grant House led the way in the freestyle (1:32.50) and newly crowned 50 free champion Jack Dolan posted the top time in the 100 back in 44.78.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Top 8:

Well, he’s done it again. Leon Marchand took down his own NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 400 IM with a blistering 3:31.57. If you watched the ASU vs. Cal dual where Marchand set his old record of 3:31.84, it was a similar scene here in Federal Way as Marchand was swimming entirely his own race.

After qualifying second for the final tonight, he wasted no time making sure it was clear who was winning the event, he blasted out on the fly leg in 48.20. Then, he followed up with splits of 54.19/59.08/50.10.

Hugo Gonzalez, who previously owned the NCAA record in the event, finished second in 3:37.65, over six seconds behind Marchand. Though he was well behind his rival, this was a strong swim for Gonzalez who is clearly getting back to form. It’s a season-best time for him, taking 5.57 seconds off his prelims swim. Coming into the meet, his fastest time this season was 3:57.92 so this swim is over a 20second drop from that.

This was also a great swim for ASU’s Hubert Kos, who joined the Sun Devils just this semester. A Hungarian, Kos is still adjusting to yards swimming, and his improvement trajectory made a big jump here as he posted a personal best of 3:37.68, lowering the mark he set in prelims at 3:40.47.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) — 2018 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 43.71, Andrei Minakov (Stanford) — 2022 NCAA Championships

(Stanford) — 2022 NCAA Championships PAC-12 Championship Record: 43.90, Andrei Minakov (Stanford) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

(Stanford) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships 2022 Champion: Andrei Minakov (Stanford) – 43.90

(Stanford) – 43.90 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

Top 8:

Andrei Minakov (STAN) – 44.51 Aaron Sequeira (STAN) – 45.09 Rafael Gu (STAN)/Max McCusker (ASU) – 45.13 (tie) Alex Colson (ASU) – 45.38 Dare Rose (CAL) – 45.51 Cody Bybee (ASU) – 45.59 Jonny Affeld (STAN) – 46.01

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23, Grant House (Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

(Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships 2022 Champion: Grant House (Arizona State) – 1:30.23

(Arizona State) – 1:30.23 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

Top 8:

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) — 2018 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes (Arizona) — 2014 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering (USC) — 2019 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Reece Whitley (California) – 51.30

(California) – 51.30 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

Top 8:

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 43.39, Ryan Murphy (California) — 2016 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 44.14, Zachary Poti (Arizona State) — 2020 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (California) – 44.72

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

Top 8:

Men’s 400 Medley Relay — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 3:00.36, California — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 3:01.45, Stanford — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Stanford — 3:01.45

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 6: