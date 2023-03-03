2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1
- USC – 198
- Utah – 146
- Arizona – 131
- ASU – 127
- Stanford – 117
- Cal – 72
ASU had a dominant display in today’s prelims, putting four swimmers into the ‘A’ final in each individual event–the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. That includes the top seed in the 200 IM, NCAA record holder Leon Marchand. The Frenchman put up the fastest time of the morning with a 1:40.32, but had the slowest freestyle leg of the top-8 qualifiers, which signals that he should have a lot more left in the tank for finals.
The Sun Devils flexed their depth, but Cal took the top seed in both the 500 and 50 freestyle. In the 500, grad student Lucas Henveaux, who joined the team this semester, clocked the fastest prelims time in a personal best 4:11.06. His teammate Patrick Callan is seeded second, over two seconds back in 4:13.21.
The top seed in the 50 freestyle belongs to Bjorn Seeliger, who was the only man to crack 18 seconds in prelims. He posted 18.87, just seven-hundredths off the meet record, so that’s another record to keep an eye on this session. Seeliger is the favorite heading into finals, but there’s a close race for second shaping up behind him as Jack Dolan, Jonny Kulow, and Andrei Minakov are separated by just three-hundredths.
500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) — 2020 SEC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2023 ASU vs. Arizona
- Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian (Cal) — 2021 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Preston Forst (Stanford) – 4:12.06
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40
- 2022 NCAA Invite: 4:14.96
Top 8:
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- Championship Record: 1:39.65, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 1:39.65
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22
- 2022 NCAA Invite: 1:43.36
Top 8:
50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) — 2018 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 18.27, Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (Arizona) — 2014 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 18.84
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88
- 2022 NCAA Invite: 19.28
Top 8:
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 1:14.36, Cal — 2021 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:15.00, Cal — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Cal — 1:15.00
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80
Top 6:
is there any other site to watch live?
We need a hero to stream the feed on twitch for the homies. Pac-12’s too busy trying to get a media rights deal with the food network to notice.
Go Bears!!
Arena reps: make a neon tech suit. Neon Leon. You’re welcome.