2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1

USC – 198 Utah – 146 Arizona – 131 ASU – 127 Stanford – 117 Cal – 72

ASU had a dominant display in today’s prelims, putting four swimmers into the ‘A’ final in each individual event–the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. That includes the top seed in the 200 IM, NCAA record holder Leon Marchand. The Frenchman put up the fastest time of the morning with a 1:40.32, but had the slowest freestyle leg of the top-8 qualifiers, which signals that he should have a lot more left in the tank for finals.

The Sun Devils flexed their depth, but Cal took the top seed in both the 500 and 50 freestyle. In the 500, grad student Lucas Henveaux, who joined the team this semester, clocked the fastest prelims time in a personal best 4:11.06. His teammate Patrick Callan is seeded second, over two seconds back in 4:13.21.

The top seed in the 50 freestyle belongs to Bjorn Seeliger, who was the only man to crack 18 seconds in prelims. He posted 18.87, just seven-hundredths off the meet record, so that’s another record to keep an eye on this session. Seeliger is the favorite heading into finals, but there’s a close race for second shaping up behind him as Jack Dolan, Jonny Kulow, and Andrei Minakov are separated by just three-hundredths.

500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) — 2020 SEC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2023 ASU vs. Arizona

Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian (Cal) — 2021 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Preston Forst (Stanford) – 4:12.06

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite: 4:14.96

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships

Championship Record: 1:39.65, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 1:39.65

(Arizona State) – 1:39.65 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite: 1:43.36

50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) — 2018 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 18.27, Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) — 2022 NCAA Championships

Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (Arizona) — 2014 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 18.84

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite: 19.28

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:14.36, Cal — 2021 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:15.00, Cal — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Cal — 1:15.00

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

