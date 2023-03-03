Huge Time Drops Define Distance Session of VA Senior Champs, David King Hits 15:02.76

2023 VSI SC Senior Championships

Thursday, March 2 – Sunday, March 5, 2023

Collegiate School Aquatic Center – Richmond, VA

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Central

Live Results: “2023 VSI SC Senior Championships” on MeetMobile

The 2023 Virginia Short Course Senior Championships got underway in Richmond, VA with timed finals of both the girls’ and boys’ 1650 freestyle.

It was Cavalier Aquatics’ David King who won the race on the boys’ side. The 17-year-old King blasted 15:02.76, which is a lifetime best for him by a whopping 33.85 seconds. His previous best was 15:36.61 from November 2022. King is committed to UVA’s class of 2024. This time would have been fastest on the Cavaliers’ roster this season, beating out Tanner Hering (15:09.93).

King won the race going away, as TIDE’s Bobby DiNunzio added time finished second with a 15:10.42. DiNunzio, a Florida commit, boasts a lifetime best of 15:06.71, swum earlier this year.

King and DiNunzio were well separated from the rest of the field: RAYS’ Trevor Hudson and Cooper Dillman tied for third in 15:39.42. The time is a lifetime best for both swimmers, with 15-year-old Dillman producing another incredible time drop. His previous best was 16:28.81, swum in March 2022.

On the girls’ side, NOVA’s Katie Russell earned the win, clocking a personal best of 16:32.55. That’s a best by just over two seconds, bettering the time she swam in March 2022 at the NCSA Spring Championships. Russell, a high school senior, is headed to Auburn beginning in the fall of 2023. This mile time would put her third fastest on this season’s Tiger roster, behind fifth-year Emily Hetzer and senior Averee Preble.

Russell won the event by 8.80 seconds, as her 16-year-old teammate Amanda Barnard took second in 16:41.35. That’s a personal best for Barnard, a Virginia Tech commit, by two-tenths of a second.

NOVA was dominant in this event for the girls, sweeping the top eight spots. Allison Bischoff, Claire Stuhlmacer, and Keira Reid also broke the 17 minute mark, with Bischoff leading the way for the trio in 16:54.32 to place third. It’s her first time going sub-17 minutes; her previous lifetime best was 17:15.37 from October 2022, meaning she took just over 21 seconds off her personal best with this swim.

Reid also cracked 17 minutes for the first time with her swim, posting a 16:57.98.