D3 Champion Jack Wadsworth Has Dropped 20 Seconds in 500 Free Since Transferring to ASU

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The time drops keep coming in bunches for Arizona State junior Jack Wadsworth.

After setting a Division III record in the 100 back (46.45) last season, the Ithaca College transfer may have found a new specialty in the 500 free. Wadsworth has now dropped more than 20 seconds in the 500 free since arriving in Tempe last fall, punctuated by a B-final victory in 4:17.87 at Thursday night’s Pac-12 Championships.

Wadsworth joined the Sun Devils with a lifetime best of 4:38.44 from 2019. He only raced the event once at Ithaca, clocking a 4:53.43 last January. Then at the NC State Invite last November, Wadsworth blazed a 4:23.72 to shave nearly 15 seconds off his previous best. In prelims this morning, he posted a personal-best 4:19.33 before lowering that mark by another second and a half in the final.

Wadsworth’s 500 Free Progression

4:17.87 – Pac-12 Final, March 2023

4:19.33 – Pac-12 Prelims, March 2023

4:23.72 – NC State Invite, November 2022

4:38.44 – Speedo Champions Series, 2019

Wadworth has also dropped more than three seconds off his best 200 back time (1:40.90) this season.

At Ithaca, Wadsworth was primarily a backstroke and IM specialist, dropping an impressive amount of time during his two years in Ithaca, New York. Along with his 100 back title as a sophomore, he was also runner-up in the 400 IM (3:49.26) and third in the 200 back (1:44.44) at last year’s NCAAs. His times at NCAAs represented enormous improvements from those with which he arrived at Ithaca in the fall of 2020.