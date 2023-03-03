D3 Champion Jack Wadsworth Has Dropped 20 Seconds in 500 Free Since Transferring to ASU

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
- Championship Central
- Event Schedule
- Diving Results
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
The time drops keep coming in bunches for Arizona State junior Jack Wadsworth.
After setting a Division III record in the 100 back (46.45) last season, the Ithaca College transfer may have found a new specialty in the 500 free. Wadsworth has now dropped more than 20 seconds in the 500 free since arriving in Tempe last fall, punctuated by a B-final victory in 4:17.87 at Thursday night’s Pac-12 Championships.
Wadsworth joined the Sun Devils with a lifetime best of 4:38.44 from 2019. He only raced the event once at Ithaca, clocking a 4:53.43 last January. Then at the NC State Invite last November, Wadsworth blazed a 4:23.72 to shave nearly 15 seconds off his previous best. In prelims this morning, he posted a personal-best 4:19.33 before lowering that mark by another second and a half in the final.
Wadsworth’s 500 Free Progression
- 4:17.87 – Pac-12 Final, March 2023
- 4:19.33 – Pac-12 Prelims, March 2023
- 4:23.72 – NC State Invite, November 2022
- 4:38.44 – Speedo Champions Series, 2019
Wadworth has also dropped more than three seconds off his best 200 back time (1:40.90) this season.
At Ithaca, Wadsworth was primarily a backstroke and IM specialist, dropping an impressive amount of time during his two years in Ithaca, New York. Along with his 100 back title as a sophomore, he was also runner-up in the 400 IM (3:49.26) and third in the 200 back (1:44.44) at last year’s NCAAs. His times at NCAAs represented enormous improvements from those with which he arrived at Ithaca in the fall of 2020.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|ITHACA COLLEGE
|50 back
|23.17
|21.98
|100 back
|48.99
|46.45
|200 back
|1:47.14
|1:44.07
|200 IM
|1:52.07
|1:48.37
|400 IM
|3:56.99
|3:49.26
Wow Bob really must have had him grinding and yardage throughout the season to obliterate his PB. Excited for his backstroke because he’s arguably better there.
Edit: also there’s another former D3 swimmer at the meet. Luke Rodarte for Cal already split 23.4 on the medley relay for their EXH could make noise in the 100 and 200 breast.