Ithaca College’s NCAA D3 Champion Jack Wadsworth to Transfer to ASU

Ithaca College sophomore Jack Wadsworth, who hails from Windsor, Vermont, has announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State University for fall 2022:

“I verbally committed to Arizona State University because of the outstanding program, academics, team atmosphere, and beautiful campus. I’m super excited to represent a team like ASU and put forth all that I have for this amazing sport. I want to thank all those who helped me get to this point. Ithaca College has been a great experience and place for me to hone my skills but this is the next step in my journey. I’m ready to get after it! Go Sun Devils!”

Wadsworth had a huge season at Ithaca in 2021-22, culminating in an NCAA Division III record (46.45) and national title in the 100 back at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships. He was also runner-up in the 400 IM (3:49.26) and third in the 200 back (1:44.44). His times at NCAAs represented enormous improvements from those with which he arrived at Ithaca in the fall of 2020. Below is a comparison of his best SCY times upon graduation from Woodstock High School and his PBs after two years at Ithaca (NCAA Division III was largely shuttered in 2020-21 due to the pandemic):

High School Ithaca College 50 back 23.17 21.98 100 back 48.99 46.45 200 back 1:47.14 1:44.07 200 IM 1:52.07 1:48.37 400 IM 3:56.99 3:49.26

Wadsworth will have at least two, and possibly three, years of eligibility left, giving him plenty of time to train with arguably the best IM group in the NCAA, led by current ASU freshman and NCAA record-holder (200 IM) Leon Marchand, David Schlicht, Jarod Arroyo, Alexander Gusev, and Alex Colson. He’ll join the Sun Devils with incoming commits Owen McDonald, Andrew Dobrzanski, Caleb Liban, Evan Nail, Jake Mason, Jonny Kulow, Lane Stallworth, Matt Duren, Parker Reynolds, and Ryan King.