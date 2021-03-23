After 6 PBs at GA State Champs, Owen McDonald Announces Verbal to ASU (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dynamo Swim Club’s Owen McDonald wrapped up a red-hot weekend of swimming at the 2021 Georgia LSC Senior Short Course State Championships and immediately announced his intention to swim at Arizona State University beginning in 2022-23.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to Arizona State University. Thanks to my coach Brian Wrighton and Dynamo Swim Club for pushing me to always swim smarter and faster! Thanks to Coach Bowman and Coach Hirka for recognizing and believing in my potential. A shout out to Coach Thorum of Olympus Aquatics for his early belief and support in my development. Can’t wait to be part of the Sun Devil family! Forks Up!”

McDonald won the 400 IM and placed 2nd in the 100 free and 200 free, 3rd in the 200 fly, and 4th in the 500 free and 200 back at the State Championships. He improved his PBs in all six events, dropping .3 in the 100 free, 1.3 in the 200 free, 6.7 in the 500 free, .8 in the 200 back, 1.8 in the 200 fly, and 6.6 in the 400 IM.

A junior at Rivers Academy, McDonald set the GISA state record in the 200 IM (1:49.58), 100 free (44.85), and 100 back (49.15) at the 2021 Georgia Independent Schools State Championship in January. He also made appearances on the state-champion 200 medley (22.25 fly leg) and 200 free relay (20.78 leadoff), relays, all of which helped Rivers win the GISA title.

Also in January, McDonald notched PBs in the 1000 free, 100 back, and 100 breast at the Georgia Eastern Classic.

McDonald’s versatility will fit nicely in the Sun Devils’ deck. He’ll join Jake Mason, Jonny Kulow, and Parker Reynolds in the class of 2026.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 44.55

200 free – 1:36.61

500 free – 4:26.91

1000 free – 9:23.98

100 back – 49.11

200 back – 1:46.12

200 fly – 1:47.60

100 breast – 57.43

200 IM – 1:49.58

400 IM – 3:49.84

