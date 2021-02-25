Tennessee High School Runner-up Jake Mason (2022) Makes Verbal Pledge to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nashville, Tennessee’s Jake Mason has made a verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2026.

“I’m extremely proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University! A huge thanks to my friends, family, and coaches for getting me to where I am today! Thank you to Coach Bowman and Coach Behm for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to be a Sun Devil! FORKS UP! 😈🔱”

A junior at Ensworth High School, Mason was the runner-up in the 500 free (4:31.89) and the 5th-place finisher in the 200 IM (1:54.26) as a sophomore at the 2020 Tennessee TISCA Swimming and Diving State Championships. He also swam fly (23.11) on the 4th-place 200 medley relay and contributed a leg (47.72) to the 3rd-place 400 free relay.

Mason, who trains year-round with Ensworth Aquatics in Nashville under coaches Christian Bahr and Joe Goeken, followed up his performances at the high school state meet with a win in the 400 IM (3:59.72) at the 2020 Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. He also took 3rd in the 1650 free (15:53.40), 3rd in the 500 free (4:33.58), 5th in the 200 free (1:42.33), and 7th in the 200 IM (1:56.32). At this year’s Southeastern Senior Championships, in February, he came in 2nd in the 400 IM (4:02.55), 3rd in the 200 IM (1:54.66), 5th in the 200 free (1:42.51), and 6th in the 200 back (1:52.14). His 200 back time was a PB.

Top SCY Times:

400 IM – 3:59.72

500 free – 4:31.89

200 IM – 1:53.82

200 fly – 1:53.15

200 free – 1:42.13

1000 free – 9:36.68

1650 free – 15:53.40

200 back – 1:52.14

Mason has posted significant drops in his events over the past few years, most notably improving in the 500 free from 4:46.94 in March 2019 to 4:31.89 in February 2020. Additionally, he went from 4:11.63 in the 400 IM in March 2019 to 3:59.72 in February 2020.

Mason will join the Sun Devils with Jonny Kulow and Parker Reynolds, who made our Way Too Early Top 20 List “Best of the Rest” section for sprint and distance free, respectively.

Mason’s father, Jamie Mason, played water polo for Arizona State University and graduated with both a bachelors and masters from ASU. His mother, Margaret Holmes Mason, swam at Michigan State University from 1989-1993.

