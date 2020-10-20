Olympic Trials Qualifier Parker Reynolds Verbals to Arizona State for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Parker Reynolds, who made SwimSwam’s Top 20 of 2022 as a ‘Best of the Rest’ honoree for his distance free speed, has verbally committed to Arizona State University. Reynolds trains with Santa Maria Swim Club and is a junior at Righetti High School.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University. Thank you to my family and friends for getting me to this point in my life. Go devils!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:42.50

500 free – 4:25.91

1000 free – 9:30.04

1650 free – 15:30.07

Reynolds is a distance specialist, and he holds Olympic Trials cuts in the 800m free (8:11.86) and 1500m free (15:41.73). In the 400m free, he’s been 3:58.15, which is within a second of the OT cut.

At the 2019 CIF State Championships, as a high school freshman, Reynolds was a B-finalist in the 500 free where he went 4:29.87 to take 11th overall. At the 2019 CIF Central Section Championships, he was the runner-up in the 500 (4:30.77). Later in 2019, he competed at the Speedo Junior Nationals, where he made the B-final of the 400m free and wound up 16th overall.

Arizona State set a precedent this year by redshirting its entire program for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. They just graduated their top distance freestyler, Ben Olszewski, and have a lineup gap (especially in the mile) that will be filled by the class of 2024 (current freshmen, who are redshirting). The current freshmen are highlighted by age group standout Lleyton Plattel (4:21/9:07/15:03 in SCY) and British open water specialist Gordon Mason (3:54/8:09/15:33 in LCM).

Reynolds is ASU’s first verbal nod for their class of 2026 on the men’s side.

