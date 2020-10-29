20.9/44.6 Second Sprint Freestyler Jonny Kulow Commits to Arizona State (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Jonny Kulow, the top recruit in the class from the state of Wyoming, has verbally committed to Arizona State University. He is expected to arrive in Tempe in the fall of 2022.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Arizona State University. Huge thanks to my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me through this process. Go Devils!

Kulow was named among the “best of the rest” sprint freestylers in our latest class of 2022 ranks.

That placement was earned on the strength of his bests of 20.92 in the 50 free and 44.69 in the 100 free.

At the 2020 Wyoming 3A High School State Championships in February, Kulow set new 3A state records in the 100 free (44.69) in prelims, which took more than a second off a 22-year old state record. He also set a record in the 100 backstroke, where a 50.75 broke the 12-year old record by more than 2 seconds.

He also swam on a state-record-breaking 200 free relay, where Lander High School swam 1:27.15 to break a 24-year old state record by almost a second.

Lander High School has won the last 24 Wyoming 3A State Championships in boys’ swimming & diving.

As a freshman in 2019, he won individual state titles in the 100 free and 200 IM.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 44.69

200 free – 1:41.86

100 back – 50.08

200 back – 1:54.50

100 breast – 59.12

100 fly – 49.47

200 IM – 1:52.33

Kulow is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 and 100 free thanks to his long course bests of 24.21 and 52.20, both of which were done in the summer of 2019 when he was only 14-years old.

The freestyle events have been the Arizona State men’s team’s specialty in recent seasons. Last year, of the 9 individual swimming qualifiers the team qualified for the NCAA Championships, 6 earned their invites in freestyle events. 3 of those earned invites in the 100 free, though most were better going up to the 200 than down to the 50.

Arizona State finished 2nd at last year’s Pac-12 Championship meet in the 400 free relay, just 3-tenths behind the powerhouse Cal men. All four members of that relay were underclassmen, and with Arizona State planning to redshirt the 2020-2021 season, half of that relay is still scheduled to be on campus when Kulow arrives.

As a team, Arizona State finished 4th out of 6 teams at the Pac-12 Championships, but were only 11 points behind their rivals Arizona for 2nd.

Kulow joins Parker Reynolds as class of 2022 commits for the Sun Devils. Reynolds is a 4:25/15:30 freestyler from California.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

