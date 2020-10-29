NAG Relay Record-Holder Landon Gentry Verbals to Virginia Tech (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Landon Gentry has verbally committed to Virginia Tech for fall 2022. A junior at Patriot High School in Nokesville, Va., he’s the defending Virginia HS 6A State Champion in the 100 fly and he made our 2022 HS boys ‘Ones to Watch’ list for his 200 fly time, which is the fastest in the class.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.25

100 free – 46.26

200 free – 1:41.24

100 fly – 48.44

200 fly – 1:46.06

200 IM – 1:49.45

400 IM – 3:58.00

Gentry is part of a slew of NAG record-holding relays; he raced on every mixed relay in the 13-14 category, the 15-16 mixed 400 free relay, and the mixed 200 free relay, mixed 400 free relay and mixed 400 medley relay in the 15-18 division. He’s also the Potomac Valley LSC record-holder in several relays, and individually holds records in the 13-14 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM. He holds NCAP 13-14 program marks in those same four events as well as the 100m fly.

In long course, Gentry’s been as fast as 55.60 in the 100 fly and 2:02.08 in the 200 fly, the latter of which is just nine-tenths from the Olympic Trials cut.

As a sophomore at Patriot High School last season, he won the Virginia 6A 100 fly title with a time of 48.75. He was also the 200 IM runner-up (1:50.84). It was a huge improvement from his freshman season at the 2019 meet, where due to illness, he was just 53.03 in the 100 fly to finish 24th and miss finals.

Virginia Tech has a strong butterfly group headed by junior Blake Manoff, the 2020 ACC Championships runner-up in the 200 fly (1:40.48) and the fourth-place finisher in the 100 fly (45.60). Junior Antani Ivanov was third in that 200 fly behind Manoff last season (1:41.01) and went 46.13 to get into the 100 fly A-final at that meet.

Gentry would’ve been VT’s #4 200 butterflier last season with his best, done at age 15. He would’ve also slid into the ACC C-final in the 200 fly with that best. He joins #8 Aiken Do and Mitchell Stroud in VT’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.