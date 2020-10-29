Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL – Watch All the Race Videos from Match 3

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3

The ISL has posted the individual race videos from Days 1 and 2 of Match 3 of the 2020 ISL regular season on their YouTube channel. Match 3 featured the teams Aqua Centurions, LA Current, Tokyo Frog Kings, and Toronto Titans.

Full Race Videos:

Day 1

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Louise Hansson, TOR – 56.45

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Tom Shields, LAC – 49.30

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Lisa Bratton, TOR – 2:01.74

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Ryan Murphy, LAC – 1:48.40

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Kelsey Wog, TOR – 2:17.51

Men’s 200m Breaststroke –Anton McKee, TOR – 2:01.73

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle – LA Current – 3:30.10

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Vladimir Morozov, TOK – 20.98

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Abbey Weitzeil/Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 23.79 (tie)

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Kosuke Hagino, TOK – 1:53.01

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Yui Ohashi, TOK – 2:05.13

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – Nicolo Martinenghi, ACQ – 26.06

Women’s 50m Breaststroke – Martina Carraro, ACQ – 29.66

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle – Aqua Centurions – 3:04.93

Women’s 50m Backstroke – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 26.52

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Ryan Murphy, LAC/ Shane Ryan, TOR – 23.06 (tie)

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Leah Smith, TOK – 4:00.54

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Mykhaylo Romanchuk, ACQ – 3:40.08

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – LA Current – 3:50.05

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – LA Current – 3:21.85

Day 2

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 51.71

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Alessandro Miressi, AQC – 46.13

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Suzuka Hasegawa, TOK – 2:03.12

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Tom Shields, LAC – 1:50.55

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Kylie Masse, TOR – 56.38

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Ryosuke Irie, TOK – 49.91

Women’s 100m Individual Medley – Runa Imai, TOK – 57.94

Men’s 100m Individual Medley – Vladimir Morozov, TOK – 51.46

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Rebecca Smith, TOR – 1:53.59

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, TOK – 1:42.33

Women’s 50m Butterfly – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 24.79

Men’s 50m Butterfly – Szebasztian Szabo, AQC – 21.96

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Miho Teramura, TOK – 1:04.89

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Anton McKee, TOR – 56.30

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle – LA Current – 3:17.64

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Yui Ohashi, TOK – 4:26.13

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Kosuke Hagino, TOK – 4:02.58

(not available)

Women’s 50m Freestyle Skins – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 24.69

Men’s 50m Backstroke Skins – Ryan Murphy, LAC – 24.71

 

 

