2020 ISL – Watch All the Race Videos from Match 3

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 PM – 2 PM Local Time (6 AM – 8 AM Eastern, 7 PM – 9 PM Japan Time)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM – 7 PM Local Time (12 PM – 2 PM Eastern, 1 AM – 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- Teams: Toronto Titans, Tokyo Frog Kings, Aqua Centurions, LA Current
The ISL has posted the individual race videos from Days 1 and 2 of Match 3 of the 2020 ISL regular season on their YouTube channel. Match 3 featured the teams Aqua Centurions, LA Current, Tokyo Frog Kings, and Toronto Titans.
Full Race Videos:
Day 1
Women’s 100m Butterfly – Louise Hansson, TOR – 56.45
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Tom Shields, LAC – 49.30
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Lisa Bratton, TOR – 2:01.74
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Ryan Murphy, LAC – 1:48.40
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Kelsey Wog, TOR – 2:17.51
Men’s 200m Breaststroke –Anton McKee, TOR – 2:01.73
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle – LA Current – 3:30.10
Men’s 50m Freestyle – Vladimir Morozov, TOK – 20.98
Women’s 50m Freestyle – Abbey Weitzeil/Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 23.79 (tie)
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Kosuke Hagino, TOK – 1:53.01
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Yui Ohashi, TOK – 2:05.13
Men’s 50m Breaststroke – Nicolo Martinenghi, ACQ – 26.06
Women’s 50m Breaststroke – Martina Carraro, ACQ – 29.66
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle – Aqua Centurions – 3:04.93
Women’s 50m Backstroke – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 26.52
Men’s 50m Backstroke – Ryan Murphy, LAC/ Shane Ryan, TOR – 23.06 (tie)
Women’s 400m Freestyle – Leah Smith, TOK – 4:00.54
Men’s 400m Freestyle – Mykhaylo Romanchuk, ACQ – 3:40.08
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – LA Current – 3:50.05
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – LA Current – 3:21.85
Day 2
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 51.71
Men’s 100m Freestyle – Alessandro Miressi, AQC – 46.13
Women’s 200m Butterfly – Suzuka Hasegawa, TOK – 2:03.12
Men’s 200m Butterfly – Tom Shields, LAC – 1:50.55
Women’s 100m Backstroke – Kylie Masse, TOR – 56.38
Men’s 100m Backstroke – Ryosuke Irie, TOK – 49.91
Women’s 100m Individual Medley – Runa Imai, TOK – 57.94
Men’s 100m Individual Medley – Vladimir Morozov, TOK – 51.46
Women’s 200m Freestyle – Rebecca Smith, TOR – 1:53.59
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, TOK – 1:42.33
Women’s 50m Butterfly – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 24.79
Men’s 50m Butterfly – Szebasztian Szabo, AQC – 21.96
Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Miho Teramura, TOK – 1:04.89
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Anton McKee, TOR – 56.30
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle – LA Current – 3:17.64
Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Yui Ohashi, TOK – 4:26.13
Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Kosuke Hagino, TOK – 4:02.58
(not available)
Women’s 50m Freestyle Skins – Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 24.69
Men’s 50m Backstroke Skins – Ryan Murphy, LAC – 24.71