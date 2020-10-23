How to Watch Match 3 of the 2020 International Swimming League Season

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 noon-2 PM Local Time (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 7 PM-9 PM Japan)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM-7 PM Local Time (12 noon-2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM-3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Aqua Centurions / LA Current / Tokyo Frog Kings / Toronto Titans
The third match of the 2020 International Swimming League season will run from Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, October 25. It will be the first time we see expansion teams Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans in action. In all, over 300 swimmers from nearly 50 countries make up the 10 teams of the ISL this season. All ten regular season matches, the semi-finals, and the Grand Final will take place at the Duna Arena in Budapest over a period of five weeks, with the Grand Final scheduled for November 22.
(Note: Daylight Saving Time ends in Hungary on Sunday, October 25, a week earlier than in the U.S. Japan does not observe Daylight Saving Time.)
WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION
Africa
- Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tunisia: beIN Sports
- Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia, and Zimbabwe: SuperSport
Americas
- USA: CBS
- Canada: CBC
- Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela: Claro Sports
- Brazil: TV Globo
- Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN
Asia
- Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor, and Singapore: beIN Sports
- Japan: TV Asahi
- India: Eurosport India
Europe
- France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra, and Turkey: beIN Sports
- Italia: Sky
- UK: BBC, Eurosport
- Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport
- Russia: Match TV
- Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company, Sport 1
- Hungary: M4
- Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1
- Lithuania: Sport 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub
Middle East
- Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: beIN Sports
- Israel: Sport 1
Oceania
- Australia: Seven, beIN Sports
- New Zealand: ESPN
Teams Competing
Match 3 will feature three International franchises and one North American franchise. We’ll update as meet rosters become available.
- Aqua Centurions
- LA Current
- Tokyo Frog Kings
- Toronto Titans
Event Lineup
Here’s a look at the event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, which ends in a relay event, followed by a 6-minute break.
Day 1 Events
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 1
|MEN’S EVENT #
|1
|100 Fly
|2
|3
|200 Back
|4
|5
|200 Breast
|6
|7
|4×100 Free Relay
|—Break—
|9
|50 Free
|8
|11
|200 IM
|10
|13
|50 Breast
|12
|4×100 Free Relay
|14
|—Break—
|15
|50 Back
|16
|17
|400 Free
|18
|19
|4×100 Medley Relay
|20
Day 2 Events
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 2
|MEN’S EVENT #
|21
|100 Free
|22
|23
|200 Fly
|24
|25
|100 Back
|26
|27
|100 IM
|28
|—Break—
|29
|200 Free
|30
|31
|50 Fly
|32
|33
|100 Breast
|34
|35
|4×100 Mixed Free Relay
|35
|—Break—
|36
|400 IM
|37
|38
|50 Skins, stroke TBD
|39
|40
|4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed)
|40
Point Scoring Formats
Each ISL match includes 39 events, divided by several point-scoring formats. Swimmers earn points for their teams according to the following table:
Race Scoring
|Indiv. Event
|Relay Event
|Skins Round 1
|Skins Round 2
|Skins Round 3
|1st place
|9
|18
|9
|9
|14
|2nd place
|7
|14
|7
|7
|7
|3rd place
|6
|12
|6
|6
|4th place
|5
|10
|5
|5
|5th place
|4
|8
|4
|6th place
|3
|6
|3
|7th place
|2
|4
|2
|8th place
|1
|2
|1
|DNS
|-4
|-8
|-4
|-8
|-12
|DNF
|-2
|-4
|-2
|-4
|-6
|DSQ
|-2
|-4
|-2
|-4
|-6
Jackpoint Points
A swimmer who wins by a wide margin can steal points from the bottom-end finishers in the event. If a swimmer beats any other swimmers by the jackpot time margins, the winning swimmer steals the finish points of the other athlete. Teams also steal jackpot points if another team takes a DQ, a DNS, or a DNF in a race.
Cut-off Time Penalties
In addition, the league will continue to use cut-off times, meaning athletes will lose points if they swim slower than a set time. A swimmer failing to meet these times will have a one-point penalty, while a relay will have a two-point penalty. These penalties are assessed after finish points are determined – so a swimmer taking 8th but missing the cutoff time will earn one point for the 8th-place finish, then take the one-point penalty for a total of zero points.
If a swimmer misses the cutoff time and gets their points stolen by jackpot, the cutoff penalty remains, but the finish points get stolen. So an athlete taking 8th, missing the cutoff time and falling outside the jackpot margin would incur -1 point for their team, taking the cutoff penalty, but having their 8th-place finish point stolen by the jackpot swim.
Prize Money Format
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual events
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Relay events (points will be distributed equally between the team members)
|12 points
|8 points
|4 points
|2 points
|Skins race round 1
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 2
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 3
|12 points
|4 points
Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD