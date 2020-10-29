In-State Backstroker Christian Booth Commits to LSU for Class of 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Louisiana native Christian Booth has verbally committed to LSU as a member of the class of 2021.

Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at LSU. I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches that helped me get here. #GeauxTigers @LSUSwimDive pic.twitter.com/9ewJgaWVnv — Christian Booth (@clbooth_25) October 27, 2020

Booth attends Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, about 4 hours away from LSU in Baton Rouge.

At the 2019 Louisiana High School Division III State Championship meet in November, Booth finished 3rd in the 100 back and 5th in the 100 free.

3 months later, at the LSC Short Course State Championship meet, he dropped time in both races to land at what are currently his best times in each, along with a best time in the 200 back.

In the 100 back, as a junior, he dropped almost 2 seconds from his best time. He dropped his best time in the 200 back by about the same amount that season.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.92

100 free – 48.51

100 back – 49.66

200 back – 1:49.58

The LSU men finished 10th out of 10 teams at last year’s SEC Championship meet. The 100 back was among the team’s strongest events, including a 4th-place finish from senior Karl Luht. In fact, the 43 points they scored there was more than in any other individual swimming event, in spite of freshman Brooks Curry having a breakout season and winning the conference title in the 100 free.

But the Tigers’ top two sprint backstrokers from last season, Luht and Matthew Klotz, leaving junior Mig Velasquez (47.68) as their top returner in that event for the 2020-2021 season.

Velasquez will be joined this season by Parker Bragg (49.3/1:46.3) and Michael Foley (50.3/1:49.8) in the Tigers’ backstroke group this season, plus Nick Toepfer (49.9/1:49.3) next season.

Also in LSU’s incoming class of 2021 are Gavin Rogers and Brendan Hausdorg.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.