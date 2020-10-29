Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #260

by Dan Dingman 0

October 29th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

500 SKIDS on 8:00

5min
6×50 on :50 Free (6 beat kick focus)
(3min)

20×25 on :40 Breast // Free [build over set, w/chutes]
(3min)

4x rounds
    4×25 on :30 Breast w/chutes [Strong]
    1×50 on 1:10 Breast w/chute [fast, :40/:44]
    1×50 on :40 Breast [slippery fast, :32/:36]
    4×25 on :40 Free (easy) [arrow into breakout, b q 3]
(3min)

5min Video – [Watch a video on free technique]

1x round
    3×100 on 1:20 Free [5k, 12SPL, Breast every 5]
    4×100 on 1:15 Free [4k, 14SPL, Breath every 3]
    5×100 on 1:12 Free [3k, 16SPL, Balanced breathing]
    6×100 on 1:10 Free [hold strong]
(3min)

10x rounds
    50 on :45 Free kick w/board
    50 on :45 Free swim [3k, UW, breakouts, turn, & 6 beat kick focus]
(3min)

John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA

