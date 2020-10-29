Daily Swim Coach Workout #260

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
500 SKIDS on 8:00
5min
6×50 on :50 Free (6 beat kick focus)
(3min)
20×25 on :40 Breast // Free [build over set, w/chutes]
(3min)
4x rounds
4×25 on :30 Breast w/chutes [Strong]
1×50 on 1:10 Breast w/chute [fast, :40/:44]
1×50 on :40 Breast [slippery fast, :32/:36]
4×25 on :40 Free (easy) [arrow into breakout, b q 3]
(3min)
5min Video – [Watch a video on free technique]
1x round
3×100 on 1:20 Free [5k, 12SPL, Breast every 5]
4×100 on 1:15 Free [4k, 14SPL, Breath every 3]
5×100 on 1:12 Free [3k, 16SPL, Balanced breathing]
6×100 on 1:10 Free [hold strong]
(3min)
10x rounds
50 on :45 Free kick w/board
50 on :45 Free swim [3k, UW, breakouts, turn, & 6 beat kick focus]
(3min)
John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA
