Daily Swim Coach Workout #260

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

500 SKIDS on 8:00

5min

6×50 on :50 Free (6 beat kick focus)

(3min)

20×25 on :40 Breast // Free [build over set, w/chutes]

(3min)

4x rounds

4×25 on :30 Breast w/chutes [Strong]

1×50 on 1:10 Breast w/chute [fast, :40/:44]

1×50 on :40 Breast [slippery fast, :32/:36]

4×25 on :40 Free (easy) [arrow into breakout, b q 3]

(3min)

5min Video – [Watch a video on free technique]

1x round

3×100 on 1:20 Free [5k, 12SPL, Breast every 5]

4×100 on 1:15 Free [4k, 14SPL, Breath every 3]

5×100 on 1:12 Free [3k, 16SPL, Balanced breathing]

6×100 on 1:10 Free [hold strong]

(3min)

10x rounds

50 on :45 Free kick w/board

50 on :45 Free swim [3k, UW, breakouts, turn, & 6 beat kick focus]

(3min)