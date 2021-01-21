16-Year Old Owen McDonald Hits 9:23.98 1000 Free at GA Eastern Classic

2021 Georgia Eastern Classic

January 15th-17th, 2020

Raymond Arthure Bussard Aquatic Center, Chamblee, Georgia

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Eastern Classic”

Traditionally one of the biggest club meets in the country, this year’s rendition of the meet featured just the Dynamo Swim Club. In prior seasons, teams from across the country, such as the Sandpipers of Nevada, the Colorado Stars, and the Lakeside Swim Team in Kentucky, have made the trip to Georgia to compete, but the pandemic situation has added challenges to this meet, as it has to most daily life.

Despite the lack of outside competition, the meet, which featured three sessions a day over three days, was packed with fast swimming.

Winning six different events at the meet was 16-year-old Owen McDonald. McDonald finished with the fastest time in the 100 and 200 fly, 50 and 1000 free, 100 back, and 100 breast. His time of 9:23.98 in the 1000 freestyle makes him the 11th fastest swimmer in the 15-16 age group this season, while his 49.11 in the 100 back is the 15th fastest.

Another two of the top performers at the meet are both committed to join Auburn University next year, Andrew Simmons and Ainsley Jones.

Simmons swam to three first-place finishes among the six events that he contested. He finished with the top time in the 100 free (46.07), 200 free (1:40.26), and 200 IM (1:49.62). His times in the 100 and 200 free mark lifetime bests in the events, with his time in the 200 being over a second faster than his previous best time.

Also winning three events at the meet, Jones claimed the top spot in the 200 free (1:53.96), 200 fly (2:06.72), and 400 IM (4:26.29). She also added a pair of best times, with new bests in the 200 free and 200 fly.

Other Notable Swims