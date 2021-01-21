13-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Posts Top-100 All-Time List in 13-14 400 IM

GA 14& Under New Year Meet

January 16-18, 2021

Freeman Aquatic Center, Norcross, GA

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “GA 21 14U New Year Meet”

Spartans Aquatic Club and Gwinnett Aquatics kicked off the new year with a 14 and under meet in Georgia, where several rising age-group stars posted standout performances.

13-year-old Baylor Stanton posted a total of 8 victories while swimming best times in 7 events. Stanton began the weekend by winning the 200 freestyle by more than 10 seconds, finishing in a time of 1:46.04. This marked an almost 3 second drop off of his previous best time.

Soon after the 200 freestyle Stanton entered the water for the 200 backstroke, where he claimed his second victory by over 10 seconds. Like the 200 freestyle, he also dropped almost 3 seconds off of his best time in the event as well. Stanton then swam the 100 breaststroke, where he dropped over a second to claim victory in a time of 1:03.01.

On Saturday, Stanton crushed the field in his first race, the 200 IM, coming in first by a margin of over 10 seconds again. He also knocked over a second off of his personal best, finishing in 1:57.08. Jumping right back into the pool for the 100 freestyle, Stanton claimed another victory and came within a tenth of his best time to touch in a time of 48.63. In his final event of the day, the 200 breaststroke, Stanton cut over 2 seconds off of his best time to touch first in a time of 2:17.11.

Stanton closed out the weekend by swimming the 400 IM and the 500 freestyle. In the 500 freestyle, Stanton dropped over 11 seconds to claim first in a time of 4:46.60. With this, he finished over 20 seconds ahead of his closest opponent. In the 400 IM, Stanton cut almost 10 seconds off of his best time, touching in 4:07.32. This performance also earned Stanton his first Future’s cut, and makes him the 2nd fastest 13-year-old in the country this season. In addition, Stanton now ranks #100 all-time in the 13-14 400 IM and is the 33rd-fastest 13-year-old of all-time, with over a year left in the age group to improve his 13-14 ranking

14-year-old Daniel Bao also had a good weekend, swimming best times across all 5 of the events he was entered in, while claiming victory in 2 of them.

Bao won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. In the 100 butterfly, Bao posted a time of 54.54 to drop over a second off of his best time. He followed that up with a time of 55.81 in the 100 backstroke, cutting 6 tenths of a second off of his best.

In the 100 breaststroke, Bao finished second to Stanton, crushing a new personal best of 1:06.39, which knocked over 2 seconds off of his best time. Bao also finished 4th in the 50 freestyle with a personal best of 24.55 and 5th in the 100 freestyle, coming in with a best time of 52.07.

Other Highlights: