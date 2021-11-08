Caleb Liban, Brecken Scroggin Commit to Rebuild Arizona State Dive Team in 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caleb Liban

A native of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Caleb Liban has announced that he will be heading south next fall, committing to dive for Arizona State University. Liban trains with the Mile High Dive Club and attends Cherry Creek High School.

“I chose to dive at Arizona State because of the terrific coaching staff and dedication to athletic excellence.”

At Mile High Dive Club, Liban trains under Jennifer Hess. Hess, who dove at Arizona, has represented the United States as a National Team coach on multiple occasions, most recently at a Grand Prix meet in Germany. She also was a part of the United States’ coaching staff that traveled to Chile to compete at the Junior Pan-Am Championships.

Liban has qualified for two USA Diving Zone Qualifier meets, both in 2019 and 2021. At the 2021 meet, he competed on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, with his top finish being 25th on the 3-meter with a score of 310.00.

Brecken Scroggin

Scroggin will be making a short trip next fall when she joins the Arizona State team, traveling just 30 minutes from her hometown of Gilbert, Arizona. Scroggin trains with East Valley Dive Club under Lauren Thiel and attends Casteel High School.

I am excited to announce my decision to dive at ASU. I look forward to being part of a program with ASU’s history so close to home! Thanks to my coaches, parents, and teammates for the big parts you played to make this opportunity possible. Forks Up!!

Competing for Casteel High School, Scroggin was the AIA State Champion on the 1-meter in 2021 as a junior. In winning the event, she defeated the defending state champion Summer Westmoreland by seven points, finishing with a score of 421.55. As a sophomore, she finished in 4th. She was also named as the Arizona Interscholastic Association Diver of the Year in 2021 and was named to the USA Today AZ All-State team in the same year.

In 2021, Scoggin repeated her 2020 performance, coming away with her second straight title on the 1-meter at the AIA State Championship.

ASU diving has had a tumultuous two years after the entire swimming and diving roster elected to redshirt the 2020-21 season due to Covid-19. In May of 2020, the team’s former head coach, Mark Bradshaw, left the program, stating that the school had said it would be cutting the dive team. Since then, the school has hired Marc Briggs, the team’s former volunteer assistant coach, to lead the Sun Devil divers.

Historically, the Sun Devil dive team has been one of the most successful in the Pac-12 conference. From 2003-2005, Finnish diver Joona Puhaka claimed four NCAA titles on the 1-meter and 3-meter. He is the only Sun Devil to claim an NCAA title in swimming or diving.

Arizona State currently doesn’t have any divers listed on their roster for the 2021-22 season.

