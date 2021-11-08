Anna McGrath Chooses to Stay In-State, Commits to Swim for Ohio University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Picking to stay in Ohio for the next four years, Anna McGrath has announced that she will be heading an hour-and-a-half south next fall, committing to swim at Ohio University. McGrath is from Lewis Center, Ohio where she attends Olentangy High School while training with the New Albany Aquatic Club.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Ohio University! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of this team! Go Bobcats💚

Back in February, McGrath competed in a pair of individual events at the OHSAA State Championship for Division 1. Her best finish came in the 500 free, where she took 10th place with a final time of 5:06.41. She also grabbed the 12th place finish in the 200 free in 1:53.67.

This summer McGrath competed at the Sectionals meet in Geneva, earning finals swims in three of her events and notching best times four different races. Swimming in the B-final of the 50 breast, McGrath finished in 12th place, recording a time of 35.37. She also raced in the C-final of the 200 free (2:11.30 for 27th) and 200 breast (2:48.08 for 25th).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.92

100 free – 52.87

200 free – 1:53.41

500 free – 5:04.08

100 breast – 1:09.44

200 breast – 2:24.00

Ohio is coming off of a 2020-21 season that saw them finish in 4th out of 7 teams at the Mid-American Women’s Conference Championships in Ypsilanti, Michigan. While conference meets are typically held in February to give swimmers time to prepare for the NCAA Championships, the MAC opted to move their meet back due to Covid-19, instead holding the meet in the middle of April. The Bobcats picked up a single medal at the meet, with Gabrielle Brust, a freshman, coming away with a silver medal in the 100 fly (54.18).

When she arrives on campus next fall, McGrath will provide depth for the team across the freestyle events and both breaststroke events. Her biggest contribution to the team will most likely come in the 200 free, where her lifetime best would have earned her a spot on the program’s 800 free relay last season. Individually, her best time of 1:53.41 would have put her roughly a second out from qualifying for the B-final of the event at the conference championship meet.

With her commitment, Schrank joins Alex Wayner, Casadie Dibetta, and Allison Schrank in Ohio’s class of 2026.

