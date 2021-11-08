Jack Donovan Announces Intent to Become a Tar Heel in the Fall of 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A senior at Zionsville High School in Indiana, Jack Donovan has made his decision on where he will be spending his college career. In the fall of 2022, he will be heading to the East Coast, joining the University of North Carolina.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to UNC. Thank you to all of the coaches, family and friends who have gotten me here!”

Donovan swims with the Zionsville Swim Club. While a year older than him, Donovan swims both high school and club with Will Modglin, who ranks as SwimSwam’s #1 recruit in our Way Too Early list for 2023.

Donovan had a big summer, highlighted by a pair of A-final appearances at the NCSA Summer Swimming Championships and him securing four Junior National cuts. His best finish at the meet came in the 200 IM where the versatile swimmer came in third in 2:07.70. That time was also good enough to earn him a Junior Nationals cut in the event. His other A-finals appearance came in the 50 breast (29.82). He also added Junior Nationals qualifying times in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast.

Back in March, Donovan swam to the second-fastest time in the 200 IM at the Indiana Swimming Senior Championships. His time of 1:51.39 was only slower than class of 2023 member Adam McCurdy. He also took 5th in the 200 breast (2:03.62), 6th in the 100 fly (49.71), and 8th in the 200 fly.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.98

100 free – 45.98

200 free – 1:40.06

100 breast – 56.56

200 breast – 2:03.62

100 fly – 49.71

200 fly – 1:52.37

200 IM – 1:51.39

400 IM – 4:00.84

A super versatile athlete with the ability to compete in numerous events, Donovan could go in multiple directions with his college lineup. He will provide solid depth to the Tar Heels in both fly, breast, and IM events, as well as being competitive in the freestyle races.

At the 2021 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, UNC came in 6th in large part to a strong diving squad. The IM events were a weak point for the Tar Heels, with the men failing to have a swimmer in the A or B final of either event. The team was better in the fly, with freshman Boyd Poelke earning a spot in the A-final of the 100 and B-final of the 200. Donovan will have two years of overlap with Poelke when he arrives in Chapel Hill this fall.

