Where NCAA Teams Will Be Racing During College Swimming “Invite” Season

NCAA mid-season invite season is upon us.
As some of the top-tier schools have started to battle head-to-head in dual meets as the season has moved forward, we’ll now get a good glimpse of where both teams and individuals are at during the mid-season invitationals which will primarily take place on the November 18-20 weekend. After a week off for Thanksgiving, the last few meets will trickle in on the first weekend of December.
On the men’s side of things, the top 10 schools from last season’s NCAA Championships will be spread out across seven different invites, with #1 Texas and #2 Cal notably going head-to-head at the Minnesota Invite.
Florida and Georgia will both be in action at the Georgia Tech Invite, and Big Ten foes Indiana and OSU will battle at the Ohio State Invitational. Louisville will head to Purdue, the Wolfpack will host the NC State/GAC Invitational, UVA will head over to Tennessee, and Texas A&M will host the Art Adamson Invite.
The top 10 teams from 2021 on the women’s side will be a little bit more condensed, spread out across five different meets.
The top-ranked head-to-head matchup will come at the Minnesota Invite with #3 Texas, #4 Cal and #6 Michigan all in attendance. The defending champs from UVA will take on #5 Alabama and the #10 host Vols at the Tennessee Invite, and #2 NC State will host the 2019 NCAA champion Stanford Cardinal at the Wolfpack Invite.
Week 1 (Nov. 17-20)
Mizzou Invite
- Dates: November 17-19, 2021
- Host: University of Missouri
- Location: Columbia, Mo.
- Teams Competing: Mizzou, Cal Baptist, Wyoming, Missouri S&T (men only), Nebraska (women only), San Jose State (women only)
- Diving Teams (only) Competing: Air Force, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, BYU, Kansas
Art Adamson Invitational
- Dates: November 17-19, 2021
- Host: Texas A&M University
- Location: College Station, Tx.
- Teams Competing: Texas A&M, USC, LSU, TCU, Nevada (women only), Air Force (men only)
Tennessee Invitational
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: University of Tennessee
- Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
- Teams Competing: Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, UNLV, Carson Newman
Ohio State Fall Invitational
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: Ohio State University
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Teams Competing: Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
NC State/GAC Invitational
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: NC State University
- Location: Greensboro, N.C.
- Teams Competing: NC State, Stanford, UNC, Duke, Army, Arizona State, Penn State
Purdue Invite
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: Purdue University
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Teams Competing: Purdue, Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri State, McKendree, FIU (women only), Illinois State (women only)
Georgia Tech Invite
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: Georgia Tech University
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Teams Competing: Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn
WVU Invitational
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: West Virginia University
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Teams Competing: West Virginia, Colgate, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure, Villanova, William & Mary
Eagle Invitational (Women Only)
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: Florida Gulf Coast University
- Location: Fort Myers, Floria
- Teams Competing: Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida, Georgia Southern
Miami Invite
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: University of Miami
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Teams Competing: Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, Iowa
Texas Diving Invitational
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: University of Texas
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Teams Competing: Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Utah, Arizona, LSU
House of Champions
- Dates: November 18-20, 2021
- Host: IUPUI
- Location: Indianapolis, Ind.
- Teams Comepting: TBD
Week 2 (Dec. 1-4)
Minnesota Invitational
- Dates: December 1-4, 2021
- Host: University of Minnesota
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Teams Competing: Minnesota, Texas, Cal, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Harvard
Denison Invitational
- December 2-4, 2021
- Host: Denison University
- Location: Granville, Ohio
- Teams Competing: Denison, Emory, Washington University (St. Louis), Eastern Michigan
Wheaton Invitational
- December 3-4, 2021
- Host: Wheaton College
- Location: Wheaton, Illinois
- Teams Competing: Wheaton, Augustana, Olivet Nazarene, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin-Whitewater, Washington
Big Al Invitational
- December 3-5, 2021
- Host: Princeton University
- Location: University of Princeton
- Teams Competing: TBD
