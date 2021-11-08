Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Where NCAA Teams Will Be Racing During College Swimming “Invite” Season

Comments: 7

NCAA mid-season invite season is upon us.

As some of the top-tier schools have started to battle head-to-head in dual meets as the season has moved forward, we’ll now get a good glimpse of where both teams and individuals are at during the mid-season invitationals which will primarily take place on the November 18-20 weekend. After a week off for Thanksgiving, the last few meets will trickle in on the first weekend of December.

On the men’s side of things, the top 10 schools from last season’s NCAA Championships will be spread out across seven different invites, with #1 Texas and #2 Cal notably going head-to-head at the Minnesota Invite.

Florida and Georgia will both be in action at the Georgia Tech Invite, and Big Ten foes Indiana and OSU will battle at the Ohio State Invitational. Louisville will head to Purdue, the Wolfpack will host the NC State/GAC Invitational, UVA will head over to Tennessee, and Texas A&M will host the Art Adamson Invite.

The top 10 teams from 2021 on the women’s side will be a little bit more condensed, spread out across five different meets.

The top-ranked head-to-head matchup will come at the Minnesota Invite with #3 Texas, #4 Cal and #6 Michigan all in attendance. The defending champs from UVA will take on #5 Alabama and the #10 host Vols at the Tennessee Invite, and #2 NC State will host the 2019 NCAA champion Stanford Cardinal at the Wolfpack Invite.

Week 1 (Nov. 17-20)

Mizzou Invite

  • Dates: November 17-19, 2021
  • Host: University of Missouri
  • Location: Columbia, Mo.
  • Teams Competing: Mizzou, Cal Baptist, Wyoming, Missouri S&T (men only), Nebraska (women only), San Jose State (women only)
  • Diving Teams (only) Competing: Air Force, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, BYU, Kansas

Art Adamson Invitational

  • Dates: November 17-19, 2021
  • Host: Texas A&M University
  • Location: College Station, Tx.
  • Teams Competing: Texas A&M, USC, LSU, TCU, Nevada (women only), Air Force (men only)

Tennessee Invitational

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: University of Tennessee
  • Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Teams Competing: Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, UNLV, Carson Newman

Ohio State Fall Invitational

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: Ohio State University
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Teams Competing: Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

NC State/GAC Invitational

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: NC State University
  • Location: Greensboro, N.C.
  • Teams Competing: NC State, Stanford, UNC, Duke, Army, Arizona State, Penn State

Purdue Invite

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: Purdue University
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Teams Competing: Purdue, Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri State, McKendree, FIU (women only), Illinois State (women only)

Georgia Tech Invite

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: Georgia Tech University
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Teams Competing: Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn
  • Diving Teams Competing:

WVU Invitational

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: West Virginia University
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Teams Competing: West Virginia, Colgate, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure, Villanova, William & Mary

Eagle Invitational (Women Only)

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: Florida Gulf Coast University
  • Location: Fort Myers, Floria
  • Teams Competing: Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida, Georgia Southern

Miami Invite

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: University of Miami
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Teams Competing: Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, Iowa

Texas Diving Invitational

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: University of Texas
  • Location: Austin, Texas
  • Teams Competing: Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Utah, Arizona, LSU

House of Champions

  • Dates: November 18-20, 2021
  • Host: IUPUI
  • Location: Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Teams Comepting: TBD

Week 2 (Dec. 1-4)

Minnesota Invitational

  • Dates: December 1-4, 2021
  • Host: University of Minnesota
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Teams Competing: Minnesota, Texas, Cal, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Harvard

Denison Invitational

  • December 2-4, 2021
  • Host: Denison University
  • Location: Granville, Ohio
  • Teams Competing: Denison, Emory, Washington University (St. Louis), Eastern Michigan

Wheaton Invitational

  • December 3-4, 2021
  • Host: Wheaton College
  • Location: Wheaton, Illinois
  • Teams Competing: Wheaton, Augustana, Olivet Nazarene, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin-Whitewater, Washington

Big Al Invitational

  • December 3-5, 2021
  • Host: Princeton University
  • Location: University of Princeton
  • Teams Competing: TBD

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ledecky crazy
2 hours ago

Left out Princeton invite

0
0
Reply
Klorn8d
2 hours ago

Big al invite at Princeton the second week, some solid teams will be there

0
0
Reply
Aaron
1 hour ago

Is Penn state going to be swimming at the NC State/GAC invitational and the WVU invitational at the same time or did I miss something?

0
0
Reply
Stewie
1 hour ago

Minnesota – be there or be square.

7
0
Reply
Willswim
Reply to  Stewie
20 minutes ago

I can’t decide which event will be the most stacked at this meet. I guess it depends on what events people like Dean and Maggie decide to swim. So many big names! We better be able to live stream this!

0
0
Reply
Mr. Pack
1 hour ago

GONNA BE LIT IN RALEIGH!!!

1
-2
Reply
thezwimmer
1 hour ago

House of Champions hosted by IUPUI during week 1

1
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!