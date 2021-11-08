Where NCAA Teams Will Be Racing During College Swimming “Invite” Season

NCAA mid-season invite season is upon us.

As some of the top-tier schools have started to battle head-to-head in dual meets as the season has moved forward, we’ll now get a good glimpse of where both teams and individuals are at during the mid-season invitationals which will primarily take place on the November 18-20 weekend. After a week off for Thanksgiving, the last few meets will trickle in on the first weekend of December.

On the men’s side of things, the top 10 schools from last season’s NCAA Championships will be spread out across seven different invites, with #1 Texas and #2 Cal notably going head-to-head at the Minnesota Invite.

Florida and Georgia will both be in action at the Georgia Tech Invite, and Big Ten foes Indiana and OSU will battle at the Ohio State Invitational. Louisville will head to Purdue, the Wolfpack will host the NC State/GAC Invitational, UVA will head over to Tennessee, and Texas A&M will host the Art Adamson Invite.

The top 10 teams from 2021 on the women’s side will be a little bit more condensed, spread out across five different meets.

The top-ranked head-to-head matchup will come at the Minnesota Invite with #3 Texas, #4 Cal and #6 Michigan all in attendance. The defending champs from UVA will take on #5 Alabama and the #10 host Vols at the Tennessee Invite, and #2 NC State will host the 2019 NCAA champion Stanford Cardinal at the Wolfpack Invite.

Week 1 (Nov. 17-20)

Mizzou Invite

Dates: November 17-19, 2021

Host: University of Missouri

Location: Columbia, Mo.

Teams Competing: Mizzou, Cal Baptist, Wyoming, Missouri S&T (men only), Nebraska (women only), San Jose State (women only)

Diving Teams (only) Competing: Air Force, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, BYU, Kansas

Art Adamson Invitational

Dates: November 17-19, 2021

Host: Texas A&M University

Location: College Station, Tx.

Teams Competing: Texas A&M, USC, LSU, TCU, Nevada (women only), Air Force (men only)

Tennessee Invitational

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: University of Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Teams Competing: Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, UNLV, Carson Newman

Ohio State Fall Invitational

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: Ohio State University

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Teams Competing: Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

NC State/GAC Invitational

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: NC State University

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Teams Competing: NC State, Stanford, UNC, Duke, Army, Arizona State, Penn State

Purdue Invite

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: Purdue University

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Teams Competing: Purdue, Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri State, McKendree, FIU (women only), Illinois State (women only)

Georgia Tech Invite

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: Georgia Tech University

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Teams Competing: Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn

Diving Teams Competing:

WVU Invitational

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: West Virginia University

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Teams Competing: West Virginia, Colgate, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure, Villanova, William & Mary

Eagle Invitational (Women Only)

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: Florida Gulf Coast University

Location: Fort Myers, Floria

Teams Competing: Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida, Georgia Southern

Miami Invite

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: University of Miami

Location: Miami, Florida

Teams Competing: Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, Iowa

Texas Diving Invitational

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: University of Texas

Location: Austin, Texas

Teams Competing: Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Utah, Arizona, LSU

House of Champions

Dates: November 18-20, 2021

Host: IUPUI

Location: Indianapolis, Ind.

Teams Comepting: TBD

Week 2 (Dec. 1-4)

Minnesota Invitational

Dates: December 1-4, 2021

Host: University of Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Teams Competing: Minnesota, Texas, Cal, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Harvard

Denison Invitational

December 2-4, 2021

Host: Denison University

Location: Granville, Ohio

Teams Competing: Denison, Emory, Washington University (St. Louis), Eastern Michigan

Wheaton Invitational

December 3-4, 2021

Host: Wheaton College

Location: Wheaton, Illinois

Teams Competing: Wheaton, Augustana, Olivet Nazarene, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin-Whitewater, Washington

Big Al Invitational