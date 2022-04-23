Futures Qualifier Lindsay Juhlin Commits to William and Mary Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lindsay Juhlin, a senior at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, has committed to swim and study at the College of William and Mary beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I chose William and Mary because of the incredible coaching staff and team environment. It’s important to me that swimming is all about having fun, and after my visit, it was evident that William and Mary feels the same way. I grew up in northern Virginia, and it’s important to me to be close enough to home so that my parents could easily come to meets to support me. So with William and Mary only being 2 hours away, it seemed like a good fit. So between that, the beautiful campus, and the amazing academics the school offers, it was clear to me that William and Mary is a place that I will succeed in, and that made the decision easy.”

Juhlin swims year-round with Prince William Swim Club Amberjax and specializes mainly in breast, fly, and IM. She placed 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.57) and 10th in the 100 fly (57.26) at the 2022 Virginia High School Class 6A State Championships. In March, she picked up new lifetime bests in the 50 free and 200 breast at the Virginia LSC Short Course Senior Championships, where she placed fifth in the 100 breast and 22nd in the 200 breast. At the end of the month, she competed at the ISCA International Senior Cup and notched PBs in the 50 breast and 50 fly, coming in 12th and 16th in those respective finals. She also placed tenth in the 100 breast and 20th in the 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 30.30

100 breast – 1:03.85

200 breast – 2:24.41

50 fly – 26.19

100 fly – 57.06

200 IM – 2:11.79

Joining Juhlin in the W&M class of 2026 will be Erin Langenburg, Kelsey Katt, and Lauren Klinefelter. The Tribe won the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Championships by 42.5 points over UNC Wilmington. Juhlin will have a ready-made training group in Williamsburg, as conference 200 breaststroke champion and 100 breaststroke runner-up Annie Tuttle, as well as scorers Brooke Lamoureux, Ellie Scherer, and Peyton Proffitt, will all be back again next year.

