Senior Erin Langenburg Commits to William and Mary

High school senior Erin Langenburg of Powhatan, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to William and Mary’s class of 2026. Langenburg attends The Steward School in Richmond and does her club swimming for NOVA of Virginia.

Langenburg told SwimSwam, “When I toured the William and Mary, everything just felt right, the people, the academics, the athletics, and the atmosphere. This school feels like my home away from home and I believe attending William and Mary will challenge me and help me grow in every aspect of my life. I don’t know what I want to major in yet, but I am excited to explore the many majors that William and Mary has to offer. Go tribe!”

Langenburg is a versatile swimmer with both sprint speed and endurance who projects to help the Tribe in several events, though her strongest races are both flys and IMs, where she is a Futures qualifier. At this past spring’s NCSA Championships in Orlando, Langenburg earned posted best times in both the 100 fly and 200 fly to earn second swims in both events and help contribute to NOVA’s overall team title at the meet.

Her best SCY times include:

100 free: 52.84

200 free: 1:52.89

500 free: 5:04.47

100 fly: 55.24

200 fly: 2:03.29

200 IM: 2:06.40

400 IM: 4:27.38

Langenburg projects to have a massive impact for the Tribe when she arrives on campus is Williamsburg next fall, as her best times in the 100 fly and 200 fly are both faster than William and Mary’s top butterflier from last season. In addition, her lifetime bests in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 fly would have qualified for the A final at last year’s CAA Championships, where William and Mary finished in 2nd behind James Madison.

She will also serve as a great pickup for the William and Mary program that is in a bit of a rebuild after being cut last fall, only to be reinstated this past spring. In their first full season since being reinstated, the Tribe women have made headlines nationally due to Missy Cundiff blasting a 21.98 50 free at last weekend’s West Virginia invite.

Langenburg joins butterflyer Lauren Klienfelter, distance freestyler Kelsey Katt and freestyler and backstroker Caroline Burgeson in William and Mary’s Class of 2026.

