William & Mary’s Missy Cundiff Blasts 21.98 50 FR Prelim at WVU Invite Day 1

WVU Invitational 2021

November 18-20, 2021

Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

Day 1 Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

Villanova – 600 West Virginia – 464 William & Mary – 463 Old Dominion – 310 St. Bonaventure – 244 Colgate – 223

MEN

West Virginia – 658.5 Villanova – 462 St. Bonaventure – 369.5 Old Dominion – 346 William & Mary – 265 Colgate – 163

Through the first day of the WVU Invite, the hosting Mountaineers are leading the men’s meet handily, while Villanova has jumped out to the early lead in the women’s meet.

William & Mary senior Missy Cundiff had an earth-shattering breakout performance this morning, tearing to a 21.98 in prelims of the women’s 50 free. The swim marked an incredible 0.52-seconds improvement for the 22-year-old, blowing away her previous best of 22.50, which she swam at the 2021 Colonial Conference Championships. Not only was the swim a massive personal best, it marks a William & Mary school record, and a Colonial Conference record. That swim will also certainly earn Cundiff an invite to this year’s NCAA Championships in March. Additionally, Cundiff is now the 4th-fast mid-major 50 freestyler of all time. Over the summer, Cundiff won the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I meet in the women’s 50 free.

Cundiff sort of tapered off as the day went on, swimming a 22.23 to win the race in finals, which is now her #2 performance of her career. She then led off the W&M 200 free relay in 22.65. That relay went on to win in 1:32.67. William & Mary also won the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:40.96. Anna Kenna led off in 54.37, and was followed by Annie Tuttle (1:01.12), Maura Graff (55.39), and Katie Stevenson (50.08).

W&M also picked up a huge win in the women’s 500 free, where Elizabeth Intihar clocked a 4:47.76 to touch first by nearly 4 seconds. She was locked in a tight race through the first half, but Intihar swam a negative split, posting a 2:24.30 on the first 250 before coming home in 2:23.46.

West Virginia 5th years David Dixon and Max Gustafson each won events on the day. Dixon took the men’s 200 IM in 1:47.14, using his superior fly speed to get out to an early lead. The swim wasn’t too far off Dixon’s personal best of 1:45.57 from the 2020 Big 12 Championships. Gustafson won the men’s 50 free, swimming a 20.40 for a new personal best. His previous best was 20.52 from the 2019 Big 12 Championships.

Gustafson and Dixon would go on to swim on the winning WVU 200 free relay. Gustafson led the team off in 20.58, with Dixon going 2nd in 20.39. Roberts Zemturis swam 3rd with a 20.64, and Braden Osborn anchored in 20.12, for a 1:21.73 final time. Dixon and Gustafson were also on the winning 400 medley relay, where Dixon split 47.34 on fly, and Gustafson 45.13 on free. Justin Heimes led off in 48.70, and Fausto Huerta clocked a 53.66 on breast. The Mountaineers won the event in 3:14.83.

WVU also picked up a win in the men’s 500 free, where William Mullen swam a 4:30.90 to touch first. The swim was just off his lifetime best of 4:30.50, which he swam at the 2021 Big 12 Champs earlier this year.