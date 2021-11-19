Pac-12 Champ Chloe Larson Breaks Wash. State Team Record at Phill Hansel Day 1

PHILL HANSEL INVITE 2021 Houston

November 18-20, 2021

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES

San Diego State University – 457 Houston, University of – 407 Rice University – 317 Colorado State University – 267 Washington State University – 261 Tulane University – 182 New Mexico, University of – 140 U.S. Air Force Academy – 127 University of North Texas – 12

Houston is hosting their annual Phill Hansel Invite, a women’s-only invite featuring 9 teams this year. San Diego State leads the host team through the first day of the meet after dominating the relays on day 1.

The Aztecs got out to a fast start, nearly breaking 1:30 in the 200 free relay to win the race somewhat handily. Meredith Smithbaker led the team off in 23.26, Klara Thormalm went 2nd in 22.30, Sammy Geyer swam 3rd in 22.39, and Lizzie Menzmer anchored in 22.20 for a 1:30.15. Washington State came in 2nd, clocking a 1:30.99. That performance marked a school record for the Cougars, who were led off by defending Pac-12 50 free champion Chloe Larson in 22.13. The swim was a personal best for Larson, taking down her own WSU 50 free school record.

Larson would go on to win the women’s individual 50 free in 22.38, after swimming a 22.35 in prelims. While those swims were a tick slower than her relay swim tonight, Larson’s 22.3s are still faster than she was swimming last fall.

SDSU would go on to win the 400 medley relay as well, swimming a 3:36.59 to torch the field. Riley Tapley led that squad off in 54.07, with Klara Thormalm clocking a speedy 58.92 breast split. Cassie Phillips split 53.98 on fly, and Mia Ryan anchored in 49.62.

Tulane’s Lilly Byrne won a tight race in the women’s 500 free, holding her pace well through the final 300 yards of the race. Byrne clocked a 4:47.05, while Houston freshman Mary Catherine Jurica touched 2nd in 4:48.10.

Air Force freshman Corbyn Cormack posted an impressive win in the 200 IM, holding off San Diego State’s Kristina Murphy on the final 50. Cormack swam a 1:59.40, hitting a new personal best by 0.10 seconds. Murphy was faster on the back half of the race, but ultimately touched the wall 0.04 seconds behind the Air Force freshman.