Virginia Tech Adds Diver Ava Gilroy to Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ava Gilroy from Cornelius, North Carolina has verbally committed to dive for the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and will head to Blacksburg in the fall of 2022.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech! I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and loved ones for helping me make this possible. Go hokies!! ❤️🧡🦃”

A senior at William Amos Hough High School, Gilroy dives for her school and for Carolina Diving Academy. She placed fourth (379.75 points) last year at the 2021 NCHSAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, contributing to Hough’s first-place finish in the 4A team race. As a sophomore in 2020, she was runner-up at high school states.

In club diving, Gilroy is a USA Diving Junior Nationals qualifier. She finished 21st in 1-meter diving (292.50 points), 20th in 3-meter diving (323.70), and 7th on the platform (312.95) at the Zone D Championships this summer. She went on to Junior Nationals in the platform and finished 24th with 281.65 points.

Gilroy will suit up for the H2Okies with swimmers Carmen Weiler, Caroline Foltz, Emily Claesson, Isabel Marstellar, Peyton Guziec, Stephanie Sifferman, and Sydney DeBaecke. VT scored two divers in all three events at ACCs last year, but both Izzi Mroz and Teagan Moravek will have graduated by the time Gilroy begins, so she has an opportunity to add value from day one.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.