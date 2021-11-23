Mexican National Junior Teamer Jose Cano to Swim for Yale in Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jose Cano from Tijuana, Baja California has announced his intention to swim at Yale in the class of 2026.

“I’m so humbled and excited to announce that I have been accepted to Yale University where I will continue my academic and athletic career. I’m so thankful for my family, friends, teachers, coaches, and teammates from Rosarito Nadadores who have supported me through this process and were by my side in this path. Special thanks to the coaches and staff from Yale who gave me this huge opportunity. Go Bulldogs!”

Cano swims for Rosarito Nadadores and represents Mexico internationally. He competed at 7th FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August 2019, finishing 40th in the 800 free (8:28.87) and 38th in the 1500 free (16:22.01).

At a series of meets this spring and, he updated all his best times in long course meters:

100 LCM free – 52.56 (45.90)

200 LCM free – 1:52.89 (1:38.81)

400 LCM free – 3:59.28 (4:28.10)

800 LCM free – 8:18.96 (9:19.05)

1500 LCM free – 16:00.39 (15:41.55)

At interclubs in July, and then more recently at Aniversario Car Tijuana 2021, he notched PBs in his short course events, too:

100 SCM free – 50.40 (45.40)

200 SCM free – 1:50.50 (1:39.54)

400 SCM free – 3:51.15 (4:24.17)

800 SCM free – 8:04.32 (9:13.50)

1500 SCM free – 15:14.51 (15:09.05)

Cano will join the Bulldogs’ class of 2026 with Alex Hazlett, Finn Henry, Jack Maketa, Lucius Brown, and Nareg Minassian. His best converted 1650 time would have scored in second place at the 2020 Ivy League Championships, while he would have been top-16 in the 500 free and 1000 free.

