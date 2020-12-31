Nareg Minassian Sends 1st Verbal Commitment to Yale Men’s Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nareg Minassian, a high school junior from Newton, Massachusetts, has announced on social media that he has committed to the application process* at Yale University and will begin in the fall of 2022.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Yale University! Thank you to my parents, sister, friends, coaches, the gentlemen, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. #boolaboola”

Minassian swims for Crimson Aquatics and specializes in sprint free and breast. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 200 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast. He kicked off 2020 with a quartet of best times at the SCHE Region 1 Invitational in February: 500 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM. In December, he competed at USA Swimming’s 18&U Winter Championship in Wellesley and picked up a new PB in the 200 back. A week later he added four lifetime bests at the Crimson Aquatics Senior Meet: 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

In LCM, he had a strong showing at 2019 Geneva Futures, finaling in the 50m free (17th) and earning new PBs in the 50m free (23.99), 100m free (53.74), 100m breast (1:08.88), 200m breast (2:29.97), and 200m IM (2:12.46).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.58

200 breast – 2:01.03

200 IM – 1:51.74

400 IM – 4:01.04

100 fly – 50.90

50 free – 20.87

100 free – 45.50

200 free – 1:43.77

500 free – 4:38.98

The Bulldogs placed 3rd at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Minassian’s best times would have scored in the B final of the 200 breast and the C finals of the 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, 100 fly and 400 IM at the conference meet. It took 56.08 in the 100 breast and 1:49.90 in the 200 IM to make it back to finals.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.