Daily Swim Coach Workout #322

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
4x rounds
100 on 1:40 Back swim [8m, 12SPL]
25 on :40 Fish kick past 12m, then long dog
25 on :40 Fish kick past 12m, then IM order swim by rounds
50 on 1:00 IM order by rounds [8m, :31/:31/:37/:30]
100 on 1:40 Free swim w/AB [Fill your arms with water, 14SPL]
(3min)
1x rounds
3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [ROLO w/snorks]
3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [Desc 1-3]
3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [strong]
2min (prepare for next set)
20×100 on 1:10 Free swim [Moderate // fast]
20×100 on 1:20 Free swim [Moderate // fast] [can you live under the minute?]
(3min)
4×50 on 4:00 Amphibious workout
[fish kicks uw / 5 presses / 10x med ball slams / 10x jump split squats / 25 Free AFAP / 3x pull ups / 4x dragon push ups]
(3min)
6×100 on 1:30 Free w/pads & fins
Alternate set for breaststrokers
[1x rounds
[ 3×100 on 2:0 Breast w/chutes [3 up 3 down // 2x kick]
[ 3×100 on 2:00 Free w/chutes [Desc 1-3]
[ 3×100 on 2:00 Free w/chutes [strong]
[ 2min (prepare for next set)
[ 18×75 on 1:10 Breast swim [Moderate // fast]
[ 18×75 on 1:20 Breast swim [Moderate // fast]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
AB = buoy at ankles
SPL = Strokes per lap
8m = 8meters underwater off the wall
ROLO = Right only left only
John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.