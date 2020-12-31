Daily Swim Coach Workout #322

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4x rounds

100 on 1:40 Back swim [8m, 12SPL]

25 on :40 Fish kick past 12m, then long dog

25 on :40 Fish kick past 12m, then IM order swim by rounds

50 on 1:00 IM order by rounds [8m, :31/:31/:37/:30]

100 on 1:40 Free swim w/AB [Fill your arms with water, 14SPL]

(3min)

1x rounds

3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [ROLO w/snorks]

3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [Desc 1-3]

3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [strong]

2min (prepare for next set)

20×100 on 1:10 Free swim [Moderate // fast]

20×100 on 1:20 Free swim [Moderate // fast] [can you live under the minute?]

(3min)

4×50 on 4:00 Amphibious workout

[fish kicks uw / 5 presses / 10x med ball slams / 10x jump split squats / 25 Free AFAP / 3x pull ups / 4x dragon push ups]

(3min)

6×100 on 1:30 Free w/pads & fins

Alternate set for breaststrokers

[1x rounds

[ 3×100 on 2:0 Breast w/chutes [3 up 3 down // 2x kick]

[ 3×100 on 2:00 Free w/chutes [Desc 1-3]

[ 3×100 on 2:00 Free w/chutes [strong]

[ 2min (prepare for next set)

[ 18×75 on 1:10 Breast swim [Moderate // fast]

[ 18×75 on 1:20 Breast swim [Moderate // fast]