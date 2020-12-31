Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #322

by Dan Dingman 0

December 30th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

4x rounds
    100 on 1:40 Back swim [8m, 12SPL]
    25 on :40 Fish kick past 12m, then long dog
    25 on :40 Fish kick past 12m, then IM order swim by rounds
    50 on 1:00 IM order by rounds [8m, :31/:31/:37/:30]
    100 on 1:40 Free swim w/AB [Fill your arms with water, 14SPL]
(3min)

1x rounds
    3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [ROLO w/snorks]
    3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [Desc 1-3]
    3×100 on 1:50 Free w/chutes [strong]
    2min (prepare for next set)
    20×100 on 1:10 Free swim [Moderate // fast]
    20×100 on 1:20 Free swim [Moderate // fast] [can you live under the minute?]
(3min)

4×50 on 4:00 Amphibious workout
[fish kicks uw / 5 presses / 10x med ball slams / 10x jump split squats / 25 Free AFAP / 3x pull ups / 4x dragon push ups]
(3min)

6×100 on 1:30 Free w/pads & fins

Alternate set for breaststrokers
[1x rounds
[    3×100 on 2:0 Breast w/chutes [3 up 3 down // 2x kick]
[    3×100 on 2:00 Free w/chutes [Desc 1-3]
[    3×100 on 2:00 Free w/chutes [strong]
[    2min (prepare for next set)
[    18×75 on 1:10 Breast swim [Moderate // fast]
[    18×75 on 1:20 Breast swim [Moderate // fast]

Coach Notes

AB = buoy at ankles
SPL = Strokes per lap
8m = 8meters underwater off the wall
ROLO = Right only left only


