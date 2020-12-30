Olympic Trials Qualifier Heidi Smithwick Announces Verbal to Princeton (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Heidi Smithwick from Jupiter, Florida has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University and will begin in the fall of 2022.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my commitment to the application process at Princeton University!! I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team at this incredible university. Thank you so much to all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for supporting me! Go tigers!! 🧡🖤🧡🖤”

Smithwick attends Jupiter High School; she swims year-round for Jupiter Dragons Swim Team and is a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50m free (25.90). In high school swimming, she swam the 50 free and 100 breast, coming in 3rd and 7th, respectively, at the 2019 Florida High School Class 4A Championships. This November she competed at 2020 U.S. Open in Sarasota in the 50m free (26.45), 100m breast (1:13.88), and 100m fly (1:01.58). She came in 5th, 6th, and 3rd in the respective events in Sarasota, which translated to 46th, 80th, and 38th overall, and she earned a Summer Juniors cut in the fly.

Smithwick has had a productive fall. In a series of four meets from mid-October to the beginning of December, she notched PBs in the SCY 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM. At the USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships in Stuart, where she swam her best 200 breast and 200 fly, she placed 2nd in the 100 breast, 6th in the 200 breast, 2nd in the 100 fly, and 2nd in the 200 fly. In addition to her Trials cut in the 50 free, she has the Winter U.S. Open standard in the 100 breast, a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 fly, and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.12

100 free – 50.97

200 free – 1:51.64

100 breast – 1:03.02

200 breast – 2:21.78

100 fly – 54.58

200 fly – 2:00.33

50 back – 27.34

100 back – 58.75

200 back – 2:08.84

400 IM – 4:27.55

Smithwick will join a sprint group that was led by four freshmen last year: 50/100/200 free conference champion Nikki Venema and classmates Amelia Liu, Sarah Grinalds, Elizabeth Boeckman, and Christina Bradley. The quartet won the 200 free relay at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Smithwick is the second verbal commitment to the Tigers’ class of 2026; she will suit up with New Hampshire freestyler Megan Reich. Smithwick’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 fly and the C finals of the 100/200 free and 100 fly at 2020 Ivies.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

