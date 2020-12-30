“The Water Is My Sky” Documentary Releases Trailer, Announces Spring 2021 Debut

“The film features Olympian Tom Wilkens, whose improbable rise to the international spotlight in the late 1990’s serves as the centerpiece of the film’s narrative,” the release continues. “Fellow Olympian Connor Jaeger is also featured, as well as former collegiate standout Taylor Garcia. Collectively, the film paints a picture of elite competitive swimming rarely seen on the big screen, shining a light on both the devastating heartaches and joyous achievements commonly encountered by swimmers around the world.”

Wilkens won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s 200 IM in Sydney, while Jaeger is a two-time U.S. Olympian, winning silver in the men’s 1500 freestyle in Rio. Garcia, a multi-time NCAA All-American with both Arizona and Michigan, competed at two U.S. Olympic Trials meets, including advancing to the 2016 semi-finals in the women’s 100 backstroke.

Director Brian Tremml adds: “I could not be more excited to share the news of our upcoming release with the swimming community. We began working on this project nearly eight years ago, and we have been embraced by swimming fans around the world as they patiently awaited its completion.