Princeton Women Reel In 1st 2022 Verbal from NH Record-holder Megan Reich

Megan Reich from North Hampton, New Hampshire has verbally committed to the application process* at Princeton University for the class of 2026.

“I am BEYOND excited to announce my commitment to the application process of Princeton University!!! I am so grateful to my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their endless support! GO TIGERS🖤🧡🖤🧡”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Reich is a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. As a sophomore, she competed at the 2020 New Hampshire Division II state meet at the University of New Hampshire and led the four-member St. Thomas squad to a 6th-place team finish with two championship titles and two state records: 200 free (1:49.40) and 500 free (4:52.34).

In club swimming, Reich represents Phoenix Swimming out of Haverhill, Massachusetts. Mainly a mid-distance freestyle specialist, she extends her range from sprints to the mile. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 500 free and has a Summer Juniors cut in the 200 free and Winter Juniors cuts in the 1000/1650 free. She was a member of the Phoenix Swimming quartet that broke the girls 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 LCM free relay in March 2019 while swimming across the border at the Quebec Cup in Montreal.

Reich swam the 200/400/800m free at the 2020 U.S. Open in Richmond, placing 15th, 16th, and 11th, respectively. She logged her best times in the LCM 200/400 free (2:04.34/4:20.84) in the summer of 2019 at Summer Juniors time trials. The rest of her LCM free times come from 2019 Geneva Futures.

Her best SCY times include:

1650 free – 16:42.95

1000 free – 9:59.94

500 free – 4:48.87

200 free – 1:49.07

100 free – 51.80

Reich will join a Princeton squad whose freshmen won all six freestyle events at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Her best times would have scored at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the 500 free (A final), 200 free (B final), 1650 free (11th), and 1000 free (12th). Reich will overlap with 50/100/200 free conference champion Nikki Venema and 500/1000/1650 free conference champion Ellie Marquardt and their classmates Amelia Liu, Sarah Grinalds, Elizabeth Boeckman, and Addison Smith.

Her older brother Maxwell Reich is a freshman on the Indiana University men’s swimming and diving team.

